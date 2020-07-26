Gov. Cuomo expected to announce whether or not schools will reopen in fall in next few weeks

(WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce in the next few weeks whether schools will reopen in the fall.

Things could look radically different under the CDC guidelines that were released on Friday.

The guidelines recommend keeping students in pods and having teachers stay with that same group of children. They also advise keeping broader recommendations such as social distancing, face masks, and hand washing.

The former Erie County Health Commissioner says it’s important to return to normalcy- but with a cautious approach.

“We need to do it smartly and scientifically, because the last thing we want to have happen is to get a re-occurrence, a surge in any given area,” Dr. Anthony Billitier, chief medical officer for Independent Health, said.

When asked how the CDC’s guidelines could influence the state’s decision, Gov. Cuomo said it all depends on whether the virus is under control.