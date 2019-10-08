Gov. Cuomo: First person dies from vaping in New York State

NEW YORK (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says a teenager in new york city has died from a vaping-related illness. It’s the first death in the state related to E-cigarettes.

The governor announced today a 17-year-old from the Bronx died last week.

He says the teen was in the hospital for a respiratory illness related to vaping.

The death comes as the governor is trying to ban flavored E-cigs in New York State.

“We moved to ban flavored e-vaping, etc., it’s now pending in the courts. but, we had our first death, and the state department of health is investigating the details of it,” Cuomo said.

The Trade Association for the New York State Vaping Industry said today, it has joined a lawsuit to sue the governor over the proposed ban.