Gov. Cuomo gives update on New York State’s progress during COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every expert told us come the fall cases would go up, and that’s what’s happening around the country and the globe,” Cuomo said. “We got ready here in New York: we have our micro-cluster strategy and we have our additional testing. That’s why we have the third lowest positivity rate in the country. But COVID fatigue is creeping up and there are serious caution flags in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and in other communities across the state, so it is more important than ever that we be vigilant. Wear masks, wash your hands, adhere to social distancing rules, and enforce the public health guidelines that are there to save lives.”
The governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.04 percent, and outside the focus zone areas are 1.70 percent.
Within the focus areas, 19,814 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 602 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 141,205 test results were reported, yielding 2,395 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and the last two weeks is below:
|FOCUS ZONE
|10/4- 10/10 % Positive
|10/11- 10/17 % Positive
|10/18- 10/24 % Positive
|10/25- 10/31 % Positive
|Current 7-day rolling average
|Day Prior (11/3) % Positive
|Yesterday (11/4) % Positive
|Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive
|5.86%
|5.29%
|4.44%
|4.14%
|3.17%
|2.19%
|2.96%
|Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive
|1.36%
|1.93%
|2.38%
|2.68%
|2.59%
|2.62%
|3.06%
|Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.27%
|2.03%
|2.40%
|2.68%
|2.57%
|2.53%
|2.68%
|Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.71%
|2.70%
|2.00%
|2.16%
|2.08%
|2.84%
|1.63%
|Rockland red-zone focus area % positive
|9.77%
|4.54%
|3.65%
|4.33%
|3.82%
|3.43%
|3.81%
|Orange orange-zone focus area % positive
|12.41%
|4.62%
|2.64%
|2.57%
|2.29%
|0.88%
|0.75%
|Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.63%
|4.05%
|6.39%
|4.25%
|3.94%
|5.68%
|3.47%
|Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive
|7.82%
|7.52%
|4.42%
|4.50%
|4.67%
|2.86%
|3.68%
|Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|6.49%
|7.12%
|8.36%
|6.10%
|5.70%
|4.51%
|6.64%
|All focus area statewide % positive
|3.18%
|3.00%
|3.27%
|3.23%
|2.93%
|2.69%
|3.04%
|Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|1.18%
|1.16%
|1.31%
|1.54%
|1.64%
|1.59%
|1.86%
|Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|1.01%
|1.06%
|1.06%
|1.34%
|1.48%
|1.42%
|1.70%
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization: 1,277 (+24)
- Patients Newly Admitted: 164
- Hospital Counties: 46
- Number ICU: 268 (-16)
- Number ICU with Intubation: 128 (-1)
- Total Discharges: 80,225 (+116)
- Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 25,892
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.2%
|1.2%
|1.3%
|Central New York
|2.5%
|2.7%
|2.1%
|Finger Lakes
|2.3%
|2.9%
|3.7%
|Long Island
|1.8%
|1.1%
|2.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.4%
|2.5%
|2.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.6%
|0.6%
|0.8%
|New York City
|1.5%
|1.3%
|1.6%
|North Country
|1.7%
|1.9%
|0.6%
|Southern Tier
|1.2%
|1.1%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|3.0%
|3.4%
|3.3%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|2.2%
|1.4%
|1.9%
|Brooklyn
|1.4%
|1.6%
|1.7%
|Manhattan
|1.1%
|0.9%
|1.2%
|Queens
|1.5%
|1.2%
|1.6%
|Staten Island
|2.4%
|2.1%
|3.0%
Of the 518,812 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,877
|32
|Allegany
|389
|10
|Broome
|3,884
|49
|Cattaraugus
|582
|14
|Cayuga
|486
|12
|Chautauqua
|1,081
|30
|Chemung
|1,996
|48
|Chenango
|443
|11
|Clinton
|288
|6
|Columbia
|774
|11
|Cortland
|613
|9
|Delaware
|213
|8
|Dutchess
|5,669
|27
|Erie
|14,123
|215
|Essex
|212
|2
|Franklin
|105
|9
|Fulton
|370
|1
|Genesee
|441
|13
|Greene
|523
|0
|Hamilton
|19
|0
|Herkimer
|424
|6
|Jefferson
|249
|8
|Lewis
|167
|2
|Livingston
|375
|7
|Madison
|616
|7
|Monroe
|8,237
|212
|Montgomery
|283
|0
|Nassau
|50,918
|216
|Niagara
|2,231
|40
|NYC
|267,460
|1,067
|Oneida
|2,946
|29
|Onondaga
|6,122
|121
|Ontario
|758
|13
|Orange
|14,135
|80
|Orleans
|422
|1
|Oswego
|689
|11
|Otsego
|437
|4
|Putnam
|1,896
|13
|Rensselaer
|1,161
|19
|Rockland
|18,683
|102
|Saratoga
|1,482
|24
|Schenectady
|1,666
|16
|Schoharie
|119
|2
|Schuyler
|166
|2
|Seneca
|163
|8
|St. Lawrence
|449
|7
|Steuben
|1,159
|14
|Suffolk
|50,033
|179
|Sullivan
|1,862
|10
|Tioga
|775
|25
|Tompkins
|675
|11
|Ulster
|2,588
|13
|Warren
|474
|3
|Washington
|361
|3
|Wayne
|622
|20
|Westchester
|41,542
|182
|Wyoming
|226
|7
|Yates
|153
|6
Yesterday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,892. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|4
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|8
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|1
|Schenectady
|2
|Westchester
|1