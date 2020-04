(WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo made some clarifications on essential and non-essential businesses Thursday- including that golf is considered non-essential.

Parks and other open public spaces can stay open under NYS PAUSE orders, except for playgrounds and other areas where social distancing can’t be abided.

The governor also clarified that the use of boat launches and marinas for recreational boats is not essential.

You can find a full list of essential and non-essential services here.