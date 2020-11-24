Gov. Cuomo has harsh words for sheriffs who say they won’t enforce gathering limitations

(WIVB) – Sheriffs in the Empire State are pushing back against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor is limiting gatherings to ten people right now, including on Thanksgiving.

On Monday, he had harsh words for sheriffs who don’t enforce the mandate.

“You don’t have a right to pick laws that you think you will enforce, and you don’t enforce laws that you don’t agree with,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s not a law enforcement officer, that’s a dictator- so you’re not a law enforcement officer.”

On Monday, the New York State Sheriff’s Association said in a statement that the governor’s mandate is impossible to carry out.

They also say it’s ironic that Gov. Cuomo would call a sheriff a “dictator”.