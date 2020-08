(WIVB) – On Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighed in on reopening plans for colleges and universities.

According to the governor, New York State began issuing guidance on ways higher education can reopen, but specific procedures on how will come from the schools themselves.

Gov. Cuomo says he hopes colleges provide enough help, but it’s up to the students to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Colleges across the state have submitted plans that will be reviewed.