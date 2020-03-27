Gov. Cuomo orders non-essential construction in New York to stop

Construction workers looks at the rubble from a building after an earthquake Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken the city and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that all non-essential construction must shut down statewide to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Emergency construction can continue- which includes projects necessary to protect health and safety of the occupants, or to continue a project if it would be unsafe to allow to remain undone until it is safe to shut the site.

Essential construction may continue- which includes roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing, and homeless shelters.

Every job site remaining active must comply with maintaining social distancing. Sites that can’t maintain distance must close. Those who don’t comply could be subject to fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

This moratorium on construction work does not include single workers if they’re the only employee or worker on a site.

Watch the rest of Gov. Cuomo’s Friday press conference here.