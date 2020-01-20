Gov. Cuomo plans to spend $70 million on 2020 Census

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo is going to present his budget for the year tomorrow and one area where he’s going to be spending more money is the 2020 Census.

Cuomo announced today that he plans to spend $70 million on the big count.

The governor says getting the wrong number of New Yorkers in this census could have a drastic impact on this state.

“The census has dramatic effects on this state. It determines the representation in congress. It determines how many electoral votes you get, and it’s the basis for distribution of federal funding and that’s important because New York is already the country’s largest donor state giving Washington $27 billion more than we receive $27 billion,” the governor added.

The governor also announced the creation of the Census Council today to make sure that every New Yorker is counted.