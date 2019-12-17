Gov. Cuomo proposes a change in election process

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is looking to put a plan in place for when election results are razor-thin.

The Governor announced Monday his plan to propose legislation during his State of the State address which would trigger automatic manual recounts in state-wide elections with a margin of victory of .2 percent, and all other elections with a margin of victory of .5 percent.

“Currently, all we simply do in New York State is simply recanvas all the machines, but there’s no immediacy to that. It could go on for a month or five weeks,” explained former Erie County Democratic Elections Commissioner Len Lenihan. “What this does is simply put a priority on the close races and puts an intensity and focus on it to look at those results and make those [results] official as soon as you can.”

In a statement, Cuomo said “by establishing clear rules mandating when a recount should be triggered and a process for local governments to follow, we’ll boost confidence in the democratic process.”

This legislation is still in the very early stages. Once Cuomo officially proposes it during his State of the State address in Jan., both the State Assembly and Senate must vote in favor before it goes into effect. But if and when this does pass, it will happen right in the middle of a heated election year.