Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“We’re finally putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day as the numbers continue to come down,” Governor Cuomo said. “Getting shots in arms is the key to our future, and we’re offering several exciting incentives to New Yorkers across the state who haven’t yet been vaccinated. Taking the shot protects your family, friends and community, so if you haven’t been vaccinated, please walk into a site or make an appointment today.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 97,020
- Total Positive – 385
- Percent Positive – 0.40%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.36%
- Patient Hospitalization – 371 (-44)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 46
- Patients in ICU – 92 (-2)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 45 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 184,613 (83)
- Deaths – 5
- Total Deaths – 42,957
- Total vaccine doses administered – 20,945,467
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 117,760
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 431,340
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.8%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Thursday, June 24, 2021
|Friday, June 25, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.43%
|0.42%
|0.36%
|Central New York
|0.47%
|0.46%
|0.41%
|Finger Lakes
|0.47%
|0.44%
|0.40%
|Long Island
|0.37%
|0.36%
|0.36%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.33%
|0.34%
|0.33%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.27%
|0.34%
|0.33%
|New York City
|0.34%
|0.35%
|0.36%
|North Country
|0.54%
|0.61%
|0.63%
|Southern Tier
|0.41%
|0.40%
|0.44%
|Western New York
|0.21%
|0.20%
|0.21%
|Statewide
|0.35%
|0.36%
|0.36%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Thursday, June 24, 2021
|Friday, June 25, 2021
|Bronx
|0.35%
|0.33%
|0.33%
|Kings
|0.32%
|0.33%
|0.36%
|New York
|0.27%
|0.28%
|0.29%
|Queens
|0.34%
|0.37%
|0.35%
|Richmond
|0.67%
|0.71%
|0.74%
Friday, 385 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,096,304. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,728
|2
|Allegany
|3,561
|0
|Broome
|18,648
|1
|Cattaraugus
|5,723
|0
|Cayuga
|6,342
|2
|Chautauqua
|8,959
|0
|Chemung
|7,780
|1
|Chenango
|3,511
|1
|Clinton
|4,845
|2
|Columbia
|4,072
|1
|Cortland
|3,931
|0
|Delaware
|2,391
|2
|Dutchess
|29,501
|1
|Erie
|89,638
|6
|Essex
|1,595
|0
|Franklin
|2,563
|0
|Fulton
|4,426
|1
|Genesee
|5,440
|0
|Greene
|3,406
|0
|Hamilton
|315
|0
|Herkimer
|5,203
|1
|Jefferson
|6,163
|1
|Lewis
|2,819
|3
|Livingston
|4,529
|1
|Madison
|4,570
|2
|Monroe
|69,124
|8
|Montgomery
|4,254
|0
|Nassau
|183,907
|28
|Niagara
|20,055
|0
|NYC
|939,348
|225
|Oneida
|22,650
|1
|Onondaga
|39,007
|0
|Ontario
|7,410
|0
|Orange
|48,395
|20
|Orleans
|3,123
|0
|Oswego
|7,637
|1
|Otsego
|3,466
|1
|Putnam
|10,625
|0
|Rensselaer
|11,244
|0
|Rockland
|47,007
|12
|Saratoga
|15,401
|1
|Schenectady
|13,216
|0
|Schoharie
|1,696
|0
|Schuyler
|1,081
|0
|Seneca
|2,011
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,661
|4
|Steuben
|6,967
|4
|Suffolk
|201,342
|32
|Sullivan
|6,689
|3
|Tioga
|3,840
|1
|Tompkins
|4,357
|0
|Ulster
|13,925
|1
|Warren
|3,670
|0
|Washington
|3,165
|0
|Wayne
|5,793
|0
|Westchester
|129,814
|14
|Wyoming
|3,585
|0
|Yates
|1,180
|1
Friday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,957. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|1
|Rockland
|1
Friday, 27,575 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 93,637 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|664494
|1175
|616289
|4492
|Central New York
|526691
|887
|490430
|3921
|Finger Lakes
|674462
|1264
|632697
|6976
|Long Island
|1504474
|3788
|1362994
|12303
|Mid-Hudson
|1217022
|2730
|1097794
|8592
|Mohawk Valley
|259963
|421
|242207
|2026
|New York City
|5286445
|14154
|4727936
|43548
|North Country
|237835
|1045
|222713
|1337
|Southern Tier
|345198
|634
|321447
|2566
|Western New York
|729801
|1477
|666903
|7876
|Statewide
|11446385
|27575
|10381410
|93637