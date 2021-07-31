Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.  

“New Yorkers fought long and hard and sacrificed a lot to get to where we are today – where we are not just surviving but living life,” Governor Cuomo said. “But our fight is not over, and we know this because the Delta variant continues to infect more and more people, particularly those who are still unvaccinated. We cannot risk throwing away all of our hard-won progress, so I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it right away and help protect themselves, their neighbors and their loved ones.”

 
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

·     Test Results Reported – 119,566

·     Total Positive – 3,050

·     Percent Positive – 2.55%

·     7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.40%

·     Patient Hospitalization – 699 (+42)

·     Patients Newly Admitted – 135

·     Patients in ICU – 136 (+2)

·     Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (-4)

·     Total Discharges – 186,790 (+95)

·     Deaths – 5

·     Total Deaths – 43,079

·     Total vaccine doses administered – 22,254,804

·     Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,284

·     Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 256,193

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.4%

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.9%

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.2%

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.5%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.5%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.6%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.9%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.0% 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

RegionWednesday, July 28, 2021Thursday, July 29, 2021Friday, July 30, 2021
Capital Region3.14%3.21%3.31%
Central New York2.10%2.35%2.70%
Finger Lakes2.21%2.34%2.57%
Long Island2.58%2.73%2.86%
Mid-Hudson1.89%2.03%2.13%
Mohawk Valley1.58%1.80%2.21%
New York City2.07%2.16%2.25%
North Country1.82%1.77%1.94%
Southern Tier1.70%1.88%2.01%
Western New York2.59%2.82%3.09%
Statewide2.17%2.28%2.40%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCWednesday, July 28, 2021Thursday, July 29, 2021Friday, July 30, 2021
Bronx1.99%2.13%2.26%
Kings2.19%2.26%2.35%
New York1.87%1.93%1.93%
Queens1.93%2.05%2.17%
Richmond2.98%3.04%3.15%

Friday, 3,050 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,133,627. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,05932
Allegany3,5801
Broome18,80011
Cattaraugus5,79110
Cayuga6,4211
Chautauqua9,0102
Chemung7,8455
Chenango3,5629
Clinton4,8835
Columbia4,1399
Cortland3,9735
Delaware2,4321
Dutchess29,87023
Erie90,68991
Essex1,6323
Franklin2,5772
Fulton4,4643
Genesee5,4571
Greene3,4702
Hamilton3180
Herkimer5,2616
Jefferson6,2627
Lewis2,8414
Livingston4,5592
Madison4,6104
Monroe69,97074
Montgomery4,2976
Nassau187,302251
Niagara20,26623
NYC960,8431,682
Oneida22,82815
Onondaga39,53764
Ontario7,5157
Orange49,04052
Orleans3,1441
Oswego7,71511
Otsego3,5025
Putnam10,75114
Rensselaer11,43917
Rockland47,50944
Saratoga15,76738
Schenectady13,38322
Schoharie1,7363
Schuyler1,0900
Seneca2,0396
St. Lawrence6,7533
Steuben7,0163
Suffolk204,334251
Sullivan6,77910
Tioga3,8765
Tompkins4,45211
Ulster14,13120
Warren3,7643
Washington3,2063
Wayne5,8535
Westchester131,475156
Wyoming3,6286
Yates1,1820

Friday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,079. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 

CountyNew Deaths
Queens3
Suffolk2

Friday, 25,843 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,376 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulativeIncrease over past 24 hours
TotalTotal
Capital Region689,0221,150642,090818
Central New York543,586623511,211572
Finger Lakes699,0151,075660,889975
Long Island1,607,8423,9501,459,9252,693
Mid-Hudson1,286,4692,7881,163,1651,847
Mohawk Valley269,731374252,391267
New York City5,641,88814,0915,132,8989,638
North Country251,921317230,865227
Southern Tier359,091526336,303417
Western New York761,989949708,260922
Statewide12,110,55425,84311,097,99718,376

