Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers are following the science and getting themselves and their families vaccinated, and they should be commended for that. But we’re still fighting a pandemic and the infection rate is a function of our actions,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we expand eligibility, open more vaccination sites and continue our robust testing, it’s critical that New Yorkers continue wearing masks and following the public health guidance. It has been a long and difficult road and I know everyone is struggling with COVID fatigue, but we need to stay the course until we actually reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 251,210
- Total Positive – 7,846
- Percent Positive – 3.12%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,491 (-49)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.59%
- Patients Newly Admitted – 569
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 902 (-11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 567 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 163,465 (+529)
- Deaths – 60
- Total Deaths – 40,696
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|100
|0.01%
|31%
|Central New York
|43
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|150
|0.01%
|41%
|Long Island
|775
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|548
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|67
|0.01%
|37%
|New York City
|2,485
|0.03%
|32%
|North Country
|21
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|72
|0.01%
|52%
|Western New York
|230
|0.02%
|36%
|Statewide
|4,491
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|200
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|170
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|237
|41%
|Long Island
|853
|658
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|388
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|64
|21%
|New York City
|2,571
|1,968
|25%
|North Country
|58
|29
|49%
|Southern Tier
|126
|77
|46%
|Western New York
|545
|339
|39%
|Statewide
|5,825
|4,130
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|2.40%
|2.32%
|2.30%
|Central New York
|1.10%
|1.16%
|1.17%
|Finger Lakes
|2.13%
|2.27%
|2.36%
|Long Island
|4.39%
|4.52%
|4.47%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.87%
|4.84%
|4.82%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.73%
|1.64%
|1.59%
|New York City
|4.34%
|4.32%
|4.34%
|North Country
|1.61%
|1.61%
|1.51%
|Southern Tier
|0.82%
|0.80%
|0.79%
|Western New York
|3.89%
|4.04%
|4.03%
|Statewide
|3.58%
|3.59%
|3.59%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|4.87%
|4.85%
|4.72%
|Brooklyn
|4.39%
|4.41%
|4.41%
|Manhattan
|3.03%
|3.07%
|2.99%
|Queens
|5.00%
|5.00%
|4.93%
|Staten Island
|5.20%
|5.26%
|5.33%
Of the 1,882,953 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,799
|61
|Allegany
|3,060
|12
|Broome
|16,746
|51
|Cattaraugus
|4,861
|16
|Cayuga
|5,647
|12
|Chautauqua
|7,988
|18
|Chemung
|6,890
|15
|Chenango
|2,866
|14
|Clinton
|4,250
|20
|Columbia
|3,714
|10
|Cortland
|3,434
|8
|Delaware
|2,001
|21
|Dutchess
|26,450
|121
|Erie
|75,400
|481
|Essex
|1,457
|3
|Franklin
|2,323
|7
|Fulton
|3,824
|18
|Genesee
|4,834
|25
|Greene
|2,999
|13
|Hamilton
|294
|0
|Herkimer
|4,797
|9
|Jefferson
|5,257
|13
|Lewis
|2,345
|8
|Livingston
|3,838
|10
|Madison
|4,138
|8
|Monroe
|57,350
|249
|Montgomery
|3,653
|18
|Nassau
|169,535
|651
|Niagara
|16,800
|87
|NYC
|844,095
|3,720
|Oneida
|20,916
|35
|Onondaga
|34,531
|93
|Ontario
|6,418
|28
|Orange
|43,893
|207
|Orleans
|2,622
|12
|Oswego
|6,669
|21
|Otsego
|2,963
|15
|Putnam
|9,679
|52
|Rensselaer
|10,137
|46
|Rockland
|44,052
|166
|Saratoga
|13,599
|66
|Schenectady
|11,917
|23
|Schoharie
|1,434
|10
|Schuyler
|948
|6
|Seneca
|1,802
|5
|St. Lawrence
|5,969
|15
|Steuben
|6,003
|29
|Suffolk
|184,645
|733
|Sullivan
|5,664
|42
|Tioga
|3,171
|15
|Tompkins
|3,932
|7
|Ulster
|12,205
|79
|Warren
|3,231
|20
|Washington
|2,714
|6
|Wayne
|4,901
|14
|Westchester
|121,124
|390
|Wyoming
|3,107
|12
|Yates
|1,062
|0
Friday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,696. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|10
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|11
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|4
|Niagara
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|11
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Schuyler
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Westchester
|2