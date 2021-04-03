Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers are following the science and getting themselves and their families vaccinated, and they should be commended for that. But we’re still fighting a pandemic and the infection rate is a function of our actions,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we expand eligibility, open more vaccination sites and continue our robust testing, it’s critical that New Yorkers continue wearing masks and following the public health guidance. It has been a long and difficult road and I know everyone is struggling with COVID fatigue, but we need to stay the course until we actually reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 251,210
  • Total Positive – 7,846
  • Percent Positive – 3.12%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,491 (-49)
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.59%
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 569
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 902 (-11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 567 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 163,465 (+529)
  • Deaths – 60
  • Total Deaths – 40,696

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1000.01%31%
Central New York430.01%33%
Finger Lakes1500.01%41%
Long Island7750.03%34%
Mid-Hudson5480.02%44%
Mohawk Valley670.01%37%
New York City2,4850.03%32%
North Country210.01%57%
Southern Tier720.01%52%
Western New York2300.02%36%
Statewide4,4910.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region236200 19%
Central New York262170 33%
Finger Lakes397237 41%
Long Island853658 24%
Mid-Hudson680388 42%
Mohawk Valley9764 21%
New York City2,5711,968 25%
North Country5829 49%
Southern Tier12677 46%
Western New York545339 39%
Statewide5,8254,130 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region2.40%2.32%2.30%
Central New York1.10%1.16%1.17%
Finger Lakes2.13%2.27%2.36%
Long Island4.39%4.52%4.47%
Mid-Hudson4.87%4.84%4.82%
Mohawk Valley1.73%1.64%1.59%
New York City4.34%4.32%4.34%
North Country1.61%1.61%1.51%
Southern Tier0.82%0.80%0.79%
Western New York3.89%4.04%4.03%
Statewide3.58%3.59%3.59%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx4.87%4.85%4.72%
Brooklyn4.39%4.41%4.41%
Manhattan3.03%3.07%2.99%
Queens5.00%5.00%4.93%
Staten Island5.20%5.26%5.33%

Of the 1,882,953 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,79961
Allegany3,06012
Broome16,74651
Cattaraugus4,86116
Cayuga5,64712
Chautauqua7,98818
Chemung6,89015
Chenango2,86614
Clinton4,25020
Columbia3,71410
Cortland3,4348
Delaware2,00121
Dutchess26,450121
Erie75,400481
Essex1,4573
Franklin2,3237
Fulton3,82418
Genesee4,83425
Greene2,99913
Hamilton2940
Herkimer4,7979
Jefferson5,25713
Lewis2,3458
Livingston3,83810
Madison4,1388
Monroe57,350249
Montgomery3,65318
Nassau169,535651
Niagara16,80087
NYC844,0953,720
Oneida20,91635
Onondaga34,53193
Ontario6,41828
Orange43,893207
Orleans2,62212
Oswego6,66921
Otsego2,96315
Putnam9,67952
Rensselaer10,13746
Rockland44,052166
Saratoga13,59966
Schenectady11,91723
Schoharie1,43410
Schuyler9486
Seneca1,8025
St. Lawrence5,96915
Steuben6,00329
Suffolk184,645733
Sullivan5,66442
Tioga3,17115
Tompkins3,9327
Ulster12,20579
Warren3,23120
Washington2,7146
Wayne4,90114
Westchester121,124390
Wyoming3,10712
Yates1,0620

Friday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,696. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx10
Broome1
Erie3
Kings11
Manhattan3
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau4
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Orange2
Queens11
Richmond1
Rockland2
Schenectady1
Schuyler1
Suffolk4
Westchester2

