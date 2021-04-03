Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers are following the science and getting themselves and their families vaccinated, and they should be commended for that. But we’re still fighting a pandemic and the infection rate is a function of our actions,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we expand eligibility, open more vaccination sites and continue our robust testing, it’s critical that New Yorkers continue wearing masks and following the public health guidance. It has been a long and difficult road and I know everyone is struggling with COVID fatigue, but we need to stay the course until we actually reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 251,210

Total Positive – 7,846

Percent Positive – 3.12%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,491 (-49)

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.59%

Patients Newly Admitted – 569

Hospital Counties – 55

Number ICU – 902 (-11)

Number ICU with Intubation – 567 (+2)

Total Discharges – 163,465 (+529)

Deaths – 60

Total Deaths – 40,696

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 100 0.01% 31% Central New York 43 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 150 0.01% 41% Long Island 775 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 548 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 67 0.01% 37% New York City 2,485 0.03% 32% North Country 21 0.01% 57% Southern Tier 72 0.01% 52% Western New York 230 0.02% 36% Statewide 4,491 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 200 19% Central New York 262 170 33% Finger Lakes 397 237 41% Long Island 853 658 24% Mid-Hudson 680 388 42% Mohawk Valley 97 64 21% New York City 2,571 1,968 25% North Country 58 29 49% Southern Tier 126 77 46% Western New York 545 339 39% Statewide 5,825 4,130 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 2.40% 2.32% 2.30% Central New York 1.10% 1.16% 1.17% Finger Lakes 2.13% 2.27% 2.36% Long Island 4.39% 4.52% 4.47% Mid-Hudson 4.87% 4.84% 4.82% Mohawk Valley 1.73% 1.64% 1.59% New York City 4.34% 4.32% 4.34% North Country 1.61% 1.61% 1.51% Southern Tier 0.82% 0.80% 0.79% Western New York 3.89% 4.04% 4.03% Statewide 3.58% 3.59% 3.59%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 4.87% 4.85% 4.72% Brooklyn 4.39% 4.41% 4.41% Manhattan 3.03% 3.07% 2.99% Queens 5.00% 5.00% 4.93% Staten Island 5.20% 5.26% 5.33%

Of the 1,882,953 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,799 61 Allegany 3,060 12 Broome 16,746 51 Cattaraugus 4,861 16 Cayuga 5,647 12 Chautauqua 7,988 18 Chemung 6,890 15 Chenango 2,866 14 Clinton 4,250 20 Columbia 3,714 10 Cortland 3,434 8 Delaware 2,001 21 Dutchess 26,450 121 Erie 75,400 481 Essex 1,457 3 Franklin 2,323 7 Fulton 3,824 18 Genesee 4,834 25 Greene 2,999 13 Hamilton 294 0 Herkimer 4,797 9 Jefferson 5,257 13 Lewis 2,345 8 Livingston 3,838 10 Madison 4,138 8 Monroe 57,350 249 Montgomery 3,653 18 Nassau 169,535 651 Niagara 16,800 87 NYC 844,095 3,720 Oneida 20,916 35 Onondaga 34,531 93 Ontario 6,418 28 Orange 43,893 207 Orleans 2,622 12 Oswego 6,669 21 Otsego 2,963 15 Putnam 9,679 52 Rensselaer 10,137 46 Rockland 44,052 166 Saratoga 13,599 66 Schenectady 11,917 23 Schoharie 1,434 10 Schuyler 948 6 Seneca 1,802 5 St. Lawrence 5,969 15 Steuben 6,003 29 Suffolk 184,645 733 Sullivan 5,664 42 Tioga 3,171 15 Tompkins 3,932 7 Ulster 12,205 79 Warren 3,231 20 Washington 2,714 6 Wayne 4,901 14 Westchester 121,124 390 Wyoming 3,107 12 Yates 1,062 0

Friday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,696. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: