Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations reportedly dropped to 4,241, the lowest since December 3. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.79%, the lowest in a month. New York City’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.69%, the lowest since December 2.

“New Yorkers have fought bravely through this intensely difficult and emotionally taxing pandemic. We’re making great progress getting shots in arms across the state, but we need everyone to continue practicing safe behaviors: washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced when appropriate,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York continues to ramp up its vaccination program by expanding eligibility and opening new pop-up sites that bring the COVID-19 vaccine directly to the communities hit hardest by the pandemic. However, it will take a concerted effort to stay vigilant and follow the state’s public health guidance to slow the spread and get us to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 260,700

Total Positive – 7,283

Percent Positive – 2.79%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,241 (-110)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -250

Patients Newly Admitted – 473

Hospital Counties – 55

Number ICU – 882 (-17)

Number ICU with Intubation – 585 (-6)

Total Discharges – 167,033 (+513)

Deaths – 57

Total Deaths – 41,086

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 109 0.01% 33% Central New York 51 0.01% 34% Finger Lakes 187 0.02% 41% Long Island 702 0.02% 35% Mid-Hudson 475 0.02% 45% Mohawk Valley 61 0.01% 42% New York City 2258 0.03% 33% North Country 24 0.01% 55% Southern Tier 73 0.01% 50% Western New York 301 0.02% 39% Statewide 4241 0.02% 37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 235 204 17% Central New York 272 191 31% Finger Lakes 397 243 40% Long Island 856 652 24% Mid-Hudson 682 394 42% Mohawk Valley 97 78 22% New York City 2,574 2,007 23% North Country 57 32 45% Southern Tier 126 67 47% Western New York 545 360 38% Statewide 5,841 4,228 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 2.28% 2.25% 2.37% Central New York 1.46% 1.48% 1.51% Finger Lakes 2.81% 2.85% 2.95% Long Island 4.28% 4.15% 4.05% Mid-Hudson 4.14% 4.03% 3.98% Mohawk Valley 1.51% 1.59% 1.70% New York City 3.92% 3.88% 3.69% North Country 1.72% 1.85% 1.92% Southern Tier 0.67% 0.69% 0.71% Western New York 4.67% 4.68% 4.82% Statewide 3.40% 3.37% 3.31%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 4.39% 4.38% 4.01% Brooklyn 4.42% 4.45% 4.14% Manhattan 2.67% 2.68% 2.50% Queens 4.75% 4.68% 4.31% Staten Island 5.20% 5.03% 4.69%

Of the 1,934,640 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,217 68 Allegany 3,118 11 Broome 17,007 50 Cattaraugus 4,985 19 Cayuga 5,755 10 Chautauqua 8,149 26 Chemung 7,001 22 Chenango 2,973 17 Clinton 4,417 26 Columbia 3,779 17 Cortland 3,487 5 Delaware 2,083 14 Dutchess 27,258 116 Erie 78,727 534 Essex 1,479 3 Franklin 2,356 5 Fulton 3,927 17 Genesee 4,965 20 Greene 3,050 13 Hamilton 296 2 Herkimer 4,842 6 Jefferson 5,362 17 Lewis 2,402 11 Livingston 3,902 12 Madison 4,218 17 Monroe 59,062 288 Montgomery 3,772 23 Nassau 173,772 556 Niagara 17,527 122 NYC 868,755 3,295 Oneida 21,142 47 Onondaga 35,252 103 Ontario 6,658 47 Orange 45,057 146 Orleans 2,682 9 Oswego 6,825 20 Otsego 3,084 17 Putnam 9,969 31 Rensselaer 10,402 43 Rockland 44,952 129 Saratoga 14,044 100 Schenectady 12,157 29 Schoharie 1,488 10 Schuyler 972 3 Seneca 1,828 4 St. Lawrence 6,087 13 Steuben 6,136 17 Suffolk 189,424 619 Sullivan 5,909 45 Tioga 3,285 15 Tompkins 3,988 8 Ulster 12,664 76 Warren 3,299 11 Washington 2,789 10 Wayne 5,084 29 Westchester 123,548 345 Wyoming 3,186 12 Yates 1,086 3

Friday, 57 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,086. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: