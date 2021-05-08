Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers have been tough and resilient throughout this entire pandemic, and this attitude has helped to drive our state’s COVID-19 numbers down,” Governor Cuomo said. “Even with this tremendous progress in our numbers, we still need everyone to continue practicing safe behaviors like wearing masks and social distancing to slow the spread. And most importantly, we need every single New Yorker to get vaccinated so we can defeat COVID once and for all and begin our return to a new normal.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 248,572

Total Positive – 3,195

Percent Positive – 1.29%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.47%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,178 (-86)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -551

Patients Newly Admitted – 250

Number ICU – 544 (-27)

Number ICU with Intubation – 344 (-10)

Total Discharges – 177,944 (+279)

Deaths – 32

Total Deaths – 42,244

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 84 0.01% 28% Central New York 50 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 221 0.02% 40% Long Island 291 0.01% 36% Mid-Hudson 189 0.01% 47% Mohawk Valley 28 0.01% 40% New York City 978 0.01% 35% North Country 21 0.01% 57% Southern Tier 72 0.01% 51% Western New York 244 0.02% 33% Statewide 2178 0.01% 37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 231 197 15% Central New York 233 170 27% Finger Lakes 397 226 43% Long Island 847 613 28% Mid-Hudson 669 383 43% Mohawk Valley 97 76 22% New York City 2,526 1878 26% North Country 56 27 52% Southern Tier 115 74 36% Western New York 545 342 37% Statewide 5,716 3986 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.34% 1.41% 1.32% Central New York 1.38% 1.23% 1.17% Finger Lakes 2.74% 2.70% 2.67% Long Island 1.57% 1.45% 1.38% Mid-Hudson 1.67% 1.61% 1.50% Mohawk Valley 1.36% 1.42% 1.46% New York City 1.55% 1.44% 1.36% North Country 1.92% 2.05% 1.92% Southern Tier 0.68% 0.66% 0.66% Western New York 2.82% 2.57% 2.54% Statewide 1.62% 1.53% 1.47%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 1.57% 1.45% 1.43% Brooklyn 1.90% 1.74% 1.61% Manhattan 0.90% 0.85% 0.80% Queens 1.64% 1.52% 1.46% Staten Island 1.86% 1.77% 1.63%

Of the 2,054,054 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,302 32 Allegany 3,366 13 Broome 18,178 51 Cattaraugus 5,496 31 Cayuga 6,127 15 Chautauqua 8,714 11 Chemung 7,452 17 Chenango 3,356 3 Clinton 4,757 6 Columbia 3,951 7 Cortland 3,694 15 Delaware 2,293 3 Dutchess 28,975 38 Erie 87,569 272 Essex 1,564 1 Franklin 2,503 0 Fulton 4,295 14 Genesee 5,295 9 Greene 3,311 14 Hamilton 304 0 Herkimer 5,059 5 Jefferson 5,803 36 Lewis 2,626 19 Livingston 4,277 21 Madison 4,421 7 Monroe 65,417 251 Montgomery 4,164 18 Nassau 181,553 178 Niagara 19,458 60 NYC 922,237 1,256 Oneida 22,068 47 Onondaga 37,609 51 Ontario 7,247 13 Orange 47,615 68 Orleans 3,000 8 Oswego 7,332 9 Otsego 3,359 6 Putnam 10,504 16 Rensselaer 11,011 9 Rockland 46,532 21 Saratoga 14,948 24 Schenectady 12,872 37 Schoharie 1,640 8 Schuyler 1,026 0 Seneca 1,964 2 St. Lawrence 6,421 6 Steuben 6,669 30 Suffolk 198,574 222 Sullivan 6,488 16 Tioga 3,630 12 Tompkins 4,200 7 Ulster 13,663 25 Warren 3,540 11 Washington 3,037 10 Wayne 5,560 14 Westchester 128,412 109 Wyoming 3,457 8 Yates 1,159 3

Friday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,244. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: