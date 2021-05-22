Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced the statewide single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.80% Friday, the lowest since September 4.
Health officials report Staten Island’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 0.93% Friday, bringing the individual 7-day average positivity rate of all five New York City boroughs below 1% for the first time since September 8, 2020.
“We are working night and day to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, and the key is getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible—as quickly as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we’ve taken action to reopen the state’s economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people. We’re going to reach the end at the light of the tunnel and defeat this virus, and the faster we can get New Yorkers vaccinated, the faster that dream will become a reality.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 167,918
- Total Positive – 1,347
- Percent Positive – 0.80%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.95%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,361 (-83)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -327
- Patients Newly Admitted – 169
- Number ICU – 326 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 198 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 180,912 (209)
- Deaths – 24
- Total Deaths – 42,582
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|58
|0.01%
|49%
|Central New York
|46
|0.01%
|52%
|Finger Lakes
|169
|0.01%
|57%
|Long Island
|198
|0.01%
|57%
|Mid-Hudson
|111
|0.00%
|63%
|Mohawk Valley
|25
|0.01%
|58%
|New York City
|551
|0.01%
|54%
|North Country
|19
|0.00%
|70%
|Southern Tier
|45
|0.01%
|66%
|Western New York
|139
|0.01%
|54%
|Statewide
|1361
|0.01%
|56%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|237
|199
|16%
|Central New York
|225
|182
|19%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|234
|41%
|Long Island
|848
|588
|31%
|Mid-Hudson
|639
|365
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|72
|26%
|New York City
|2,480
|1817
|27%
|North Country
|58
|32
|45%
|Southern Tier
|115
|66
|43%
|Western New York
|543
|342
|37%
|Statewide
|5,639
|3897
|31%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.13%
|1.13%
|1.10%
|Central New York
|1.49%
|1.51%
|1.54%
|Finger Lakes
|2.52%
|2.46%
|2.44%
|Long Island
|0.89%
|0.84%
|0.79%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.91%
|0.89%
|0.84%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.99%
|1.00%
|0.99%
|New York City
|0.81%
|0.78%
|0.75%
|North Country
|1.75%
|1.72%
|1.46%
|Southern Tier
|0.61%
|0.63%
|0.63%
|Western New York
|1.66%
|1.65%
|1.59%
|Statewide
|1.02%
|0.99%
|0.95%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|0.84%
|0.79%
|0.77%
|Brooklyn
|0.88%
|0.88%
|0.85%
|Manhattan
|0.52%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|Queens
|0.88%
|0.85%
|0.80%
|Staten Island
|1.14%
|1.03%
|0.93%
Of the 2,077,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,531
|15
|Allegany
|3,498
|12
|Broome
|18,463
|7
|Cattaraugus
|5,668
|3
|Cayuga
|6,268
|3
|Chautauqua
|8,861
|12
|Chemung
|7,625
|14
|Chenango
|3,451
|5
|Clinton
|4,818
|1
|Columbia
|4,037
|5
|Cortland
|3,824
|8
|Delaware
|2,344
|7
|Dutchess
|29,301
|12
|Erie
|88,885
|78
|Essex
|1,586
|5
|Franklin
|2,528
|5
|Fulton
|4,370
|5
|Genesee
|5,401
|10
|Greene
|3,382
|1
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,139
|9
|Jefferson
|6,015
|7
|Lewis
|2,758
|3
|Livingston
|4,458
|11
|Madison
|4,506
|4
|Monroe
|67,672
|117
|Montgomery
|4,228
|2
|Nassau
|182,810
|71
|Niagara
|19,856
|19
|NYC
|930,941
|495
|Oneida
|22,367
|14
|Onondaga
|38,380
|41
|Ontario
|7,355
|11
|Orange
|48,015
|31
|Orleans
|3,086
|7
|Oswego
|7,518
|18
|Otsego
|3,419
|5
|Putnam
|10,558
|5
|Rensselaer
|11,161
|5
|Rockland
|46,768
|21
|Saratoga
|15,213
|8
|Schenectady
|13,080
|16
|Schoharie
|1,680
|1
|Schuyler
|1,042
|3
|Seneca
|1,994
|2
|St. Lawrence
|6,571
|7
|Steuben
|6,848
|9
|Suffolk
|199,991
|87
|Sullivan
|6,592
|16
|Tioga
|3,757
|10
|Tompkins
|4,294
|5
|Ulster
|13,825
|4
|Warren
|3,612
|4
|Washington
|3,112
|6
|Wayne
|5,718
|7
|Westchester
|129,131
|51
|Wyoming
|3,548
|7
|Yates
|1,172
|0
Friday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,582. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|6
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|4
|Oneida
|2
|Richmond
|2
|Suffolk
|2
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|3