Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 4,513, the lowest since December 5. ICU patients dropped to 909, the lowest since December 6. Intubations dropped to 575, the lowest since December 13.

“New Yorkers have fought through this pandemic by being vigilant, and even though the vaccine is here, we need everyone to continue being smart until we’re able to vaccinate everyone who wants it,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms quickly, safely and equitably — and we will not rest until that’s done. In the meantime, everyone should continue washing their hands, staying socially distanced and masking up. We’re going to get through this and defeat the COVID beast together, but there’s more work to be done before we get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 258,129
  • Total Positive – 7,623
  • Percent Positive – 2.95%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.26%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,513 (-14)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -104
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 567
  • Hospital Counties – 48
  • Number ICU – 909 (-15)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 575 (-12)
  • Total Discharges – 156,366 (+506)
  • Deaths – 62
  • Total Deaths – 39,870

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region950.01%32%
Central New York390.01%31%
Finger Lakes1370.01%42%
Long Island8250.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5060.02%44%
Mohawk Valley580.01%40%
New York City2,6160.03%31%
North Country190.00%57%
Southern Tier760.01%51%
Western New York1420.01%37%
Statewide4,5130.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region236187 18%
Central New York262182 32%
Finger Lakes397248 38%
Long Island857674 23%
Mid-Hudson681389 43%
Mohawk Valley9770 28%
New York City2,5982,082 22%
North Country5823 53%
Southern Tier12669 49%
Western New York545321 41%
Statewide5,8574,245 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.85%1.89%1.90%
Central New York0.91%0.88%0.90%
Finger Lakes1.72%1.70%1.75%
Long Island4.49%4.46%4.43%
Mid-Hudson4.66%4.54%4.61%
Mohawk Valley1.61%1.60%1.70%
New York City4.15%4.10%4.03%
North Country1.53%1.37%1.32%
Southern Tier0.63%0.60%0.59%
Western New York1.92%2.13%2.32%
Statewide3.28%3.26%3.26%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx4.90%4.85%4.65%
Brooklyn4.40%4.49%4.27%
Manhattan2.87%2.75%2.66%
Queens4.94%5.04%4.87%
Staten Island4.79%4.85%4.51%

Of the 1,773,378 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,91447
Allegany2,9765
Broome16,08458
Cattaraugus4,63913
Cayuga5,5197
Chautauqua7,68121
Chemung6,61618
Chenango2,63914
Clinton3,9719
Columbia3,5728
Cortland3,3294
Delaware1,77119
Dutchess24,571162
Erie69,936342
Essex1,4112
Franklin2,2428
Fulton3,61418
Genesee4,65411
Greene2,83513
Hamilton2900
Herkimer4,69517
Jefferson5,08411
Lewis2,2008
Livingston3,7127
Madison3,9828
Monroe54,934134
Montgomery3,40020
Nassau160,800697
Niagara15,96529
NYC788,3713,764
Oneida20,41042
Onondaga33,50463
Ontario6,11721
Orange40,780281
Orleans2,5375
Oswego6,36520
Otsego2,71825
Putnam9,03339
Rensselaer9,62524
Rockland41,858129
Saratoga12,77460
Schenectady11,38125
Schoharie1,3399
Schuyler9001
Seneca1,7407
St. Lawrence5,8415
Steuben5,73313
Suffolk174,799767
Sullivan5,18633
Tioga3,00711
Tompkins3,71819
Ulster11,12386
Warren3,03210
Washington2,5158
Wayne4,68318
Westchester115,222420
Wyoming2,9918
Yates1,0400

Friday, 62 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,870. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx5
Chautauqua1
Clinton1
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings13
Lewis1
Manhattan6
Monroe1
Nassau6
Onondaga1
Orange1
Queens14
Richmond1
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Suffolk4
Tompkins1
Ulster1
Westchester1

