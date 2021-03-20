Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 4,513, the lowest since December 5. ICU patients dropped to 909, the lowest since December 6. Intubations dropped to 575, the lowest since December 13.

“New Yorkers have fought through this pandemic by being vigilant, and even though the vaccine is here, we need everyone to continue being smart until we’re able to vaccinate everyone who wants it,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms quickly, safely and equitably — and we will not rest until that’s done. In the meantime, everyone should continue washing their hands, staying socially distanced and masking up. We’re going to get through this and defeat the COVID beast together, but there’s more work to be done before we get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 258,129

Total Positive – 7,623

Percent Positive – 2.95%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.26%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,513 (-14)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -104

Patients Newly Admitted – 567

Hospital Counties – 48

Number ICU – 909 (-15)

Number ICU with Intubation – 575 (-12)

Total Discharges – 156,366 (+506)

Deaths – 62

Total Deaths – 39,870

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 95 0.01% 32% Central New York 39 0.01% 31% Finger Lakes 137 0.01% 42% Long Island 825 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 506 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 58 0.01% 40% New York City 2,616 0.03% 31% North Country 19 0.00% 57% Southern Tier 76 0.01% 51% Western New York 142 0.01% 37% Statewide 4,513 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 187 18% Central New York 262 182 32% Finger Lakes 397 248 38% Long Island 857 674 23% Mid-Hudson 681 389 43% Mohawk Valley 97 70 28% New York City 2,598 2,082 22% North Country 58 23 53% Southern Tier 126 69 49% Western New York 545 321 41% Statewide 5,857 4,245 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.85% 1.89% 1.90% Central New York 0.91% 0.88% 0.90% Finger Lakes 1.72% 1.70% 1.75% Long Island 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% Mid-Hudson 4.66% 4.54% 4.61% Mohawk Valley 1.61% 1.60% 1.70% New York City 4.15% 4.10% 4.03% North Country 1.53% 1.37% 1.32% Southern Tier 0.63% 0.60% 0.59% Western New York 1.92% 2.13% 2.32% Statewide 3.28% 3.26% 3.26%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 4.90% 4.85% 4.65% Brooklyn 4.40% 4.49% 4.27% Manhattan 2.87% 2.75% 2.66% Queens 4.94% 5.04% 4.87% Staten Island 4.79% 4.85% 4.51%

Of the 1,773,378 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,914 47 Allegany 2,976 5 Broome 16,084 58 Cattaraugus 4,639 13 Cayuga 5,519 7 Chautauqua 7,681 21 Chemung 6,616 18 Chenango 2,639 14 Clinton 3,971 9 Columbia 3,572 8 Cortland 3,329 4 Delaware 1,771 19 Dutchess 24,571 162 Erie 69,936 342 Essex 1,411 2 Franklin 2,242 8 Fulton 3,614 18 Genesee 4,654 11 Greene 2,835 13 Hamilton 290 0 Herkimer 4,695 17 Jefferson 5,084 11 Lewis 2,200 8 Livingston 3,712 7 Madison 3,982 8 Monroe 54,934 134 Montgomery 3,400 20 Nassau 160,800 697 Niagara 15,965 29 NYC 788,371 3,764 Oneida 20,410 42 Onondaga 33,504 63 Ontario 6,117 21 Orange 40,780 281 Orleans 2,537 5 Oswego 6,365 20 Otsego 2,718 25 Putnam 9,033 39 Rensselaer 9,625 24 Rockland 41,858 129 Saratoga 12,774 60 Schenectady 11,381 25 Schoharie 1,339 9 Schuyler 900 1 Seneca 1,740 7 St. Lawrence 5,841 5 Steuben 5,733 13 Suffolk 174,799 767 Sullivan 5,186 33 Tioga 3,007 11 Tompkins 3,718 19 Ulster 11,123 86 Warren 3,032 10 Washington 2,515 8 Wayne 4,683 18 Westchester 115,222 420 Wyoming 2,991 8 Yates 1,040 0

Friday, 62 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,870. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: