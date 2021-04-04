Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York was hit earliest and hardest by the pandemic, and the people of this state got through it by being smart and following the facts and the science,” Governor Cuomo said. “With the new variants, we know there is more work to do to keep everyone safe: wear masks, socially distance and follow the health guidelines. In the meantime we are vaccinating as many people as possible and doing it equitably – which will go a long way toward keeping New Yorkers safe. There is light at the end of the tunnel – let’s continue being smart so we get there together.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 225,411
  • Total Positive – 7,467
  • Percent Positive – 3.31%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,373 (-118)
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.56%
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 535
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 882 (-20)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 562 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 164,086 (+621)
  • Deaths – 59
  • Total Deaths – 40,756

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1000.01%31%
Central New York420.01%34%
Finger Lakes1450.01%41%
Long Island7560.03%35%
Mid-Hudson5210.02%44%
Mohawk Valley690.01%38%
New York City2,4180.03%32%
North Country220.01%57%
Southern Tier670.01%51%
Western New York2330.02%36%
Statewide4,3730.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23920618%
Central New York26217133%
Finger Lakes39723041%
Long Island85164024%
Mid-Hudson68138642%
Mohawk Valley977321%
New York City2,5701,91225%
North Country573148%
Southern Tier1267045%
Western New York54532139%
Statewide5,8254,04030%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region2.32%2.30%2.27%
Central New York1.16%1.17%1.21%
Finger Lakes2.27%2.36%2.40%
Long Island4.52%4.47%4.40%
Mid-Hudson4.84%4.82%4.78%
Mohawk Valley1.64%1.59%1.55%
New York City4.32%4.34%4.26%
North Country1.61%1.51%1.63%
Southern Tier0.80%0.79%0.77%
Western New York4.04%4.03%4.44%
Statewide3.59%3.59%3.56%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx4.85%4.72%4.73%
Brooklyn4.41%4.41%4.39%
Manhattan3.07%2.99%2.91%
Queens5.00%4.93%4.87%
Staten Island5.26%5.33%5.28%

Of the 1,890,420 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,85556
Allegany3,0677
Broome16,78337
Cattaraugus4,87716
Cayuga5,6492
Chautauqua8,00012
Chemung6,90717
Chenango2,87913
Clinton4,27424
Columbia3,7239
Cortland3,4417
Delaware2,01312
Dutchess26,573123
Erie75,876476
Essex1,4603
Franklin2,3263
Fulton3,83915
Genesee4,85319
Greene3,00910
Hamilton2940
Herkimer4,8025
Jefferson5,27417
Lewis2,3516
Livingston3,84810
Madison4,1468
Monroe57,538188
Montgomery3,67219
Nassau170,179644
Niagara16,900100
NYC847,7833,688
Oneida20,93822
Onondaga34,62998
Ontario6,43517
Orange44,048155
Orleans2,6297
Oswego6,68718
Otsego2,97815
Putnam9,72950
Rensselaer10,18144
Rockland44,15098
Saratoga13,66869
Schenectady11,95134
Schoharie1,4439
Schuyler9491
Seneca1,8053
St. Lawrence5,98415
Steuben6,02118
Suffolk185,345700
Sullivan5,69127
Tioga3,19019
Tompkins3,94412
Ulster12,27166
Warren3,2343
Washington2,72511
Wayne4,91716
Westchester121,507383
Wyoming3,1169
Yates1,0642

Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx8
Erie3
Kings15
Manhattan4
Ontario1
Oswego1
Queens11
Rensselaer1
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schoharie1
Suffolk7
Tioga1
Westchester4

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories