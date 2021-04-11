Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 4,083, the lowest since December 2. New York City’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.58%, the lowest since December 1. Long Island’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.93%, the lowest since November 30.

“New York is moving forward fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as we expand eligibility for the vaccine and open pop-up sites to serve the communities hardest hit by the virus across the state. The pandemic isn’t over, and New Yorkers need to continue practicing safe behaviors and following the public health guidance as we work toward a brighter future,” Governor Cuomo said. “We know that washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced make all the difference in our ability to slow the spread, and residents should keep those behaviors front and center. I know this has been a long year and that COVID fatigue has set in, but with patience and commitment we can make progress and defeat this beast once and for all.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 226,048

Total Positive – 6,764

Percent Positive – 2.99%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,083 (-158)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -290

Patients Newly Admitted – 479

Hospital Counties – 54

Number ICU – 877 (-5)

Number ICU with Intubation – 577 (-8)

Total Discharges – 167,582 (+549)

Deaths – 53

Total Deaths – 41,139

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 109 0.01% 33% Central New York 59 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 197 0.02% 40% Long Island 676 0.02% 35% Mid-Hudson 447 0.02% 45% Mohawk Valley 63 0.01% 42% New York City 2135 0.03% 32% North Country 23 0.01% 55% Southern Tier 76 0.01% 50% Western New York 298 0.02% 38% Statewide 4083 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 232 190 17% Central New York 262 184 31% Finger Lakes 397 248 40% Long Island 859 639 24% Mid-Hudson 681 394 42% Mohawk Valley 97 74 22% New York City 2,570 2,005 23% North Country 57 29 45% Southern Tier 126 68 47% Western New York 545 340 37% Statewide 5,826 4,171 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 2.25% 2.37% 2.45% Central New York 1.48% 1.51% 1.54% Finger Lakes 2.85% 2.95% 3.09% Long Island 4.15% 4.05% 3.93% Mid-Hudson 4.03% 3.98% 3.88% Mohawk Valley 1.59% 1.70% 1.74% New York City 3.88% 3.69% 3.58% North Country 1.85% 1.92% 1.87% Southern Tier 0.69% 0.71% 0.73% Western New York 4.68% 4.82% 4.89% Statewide 3.37% 3.31% 3.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 4.38% 4.01% 3.66% Brooklyn 4.45% 4.14% 3.87% Manhattan 2.68% 2.50% 2.38% Queens 4.68% 4.31% 4.10% Staten Island 5.03% 4.69% 4.67%

Of the 1,941,404 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,280 63 Allegany 3,126 8 Broome 17,054 47 Cattaraugus 5,002 17 Cayuga 5,769 14 Chautauqua 8,178 29 Chemung 7,022 21 Chenango 2,987 14 Clinton 4,437 20 Columbia 3,784 5 Cortland 3,493 6 Delaware 2,095 12 Dutchess 27,371 113 Erie 79,217 490 Essex 1,482 3 Franklin 2,359 3 Fulton 3,944 17 Genesee 4,987 22 Greene 3,061 11 Hamilton 296 0 Herkimer 4,848 6 Jefferson 5,377 15 Lewis 2,406 4 Livingston 3,916 14 Madison 4,224 6 Monroe 59,315 253 Montgomery 3,790 18 Nassau 174,279 507 Niagara 17,633 106 NYC 872,005 3,250 Oneida 21,173 31 Onondaga 35,353 101 Ontario 6,689 31 Orange 45,194 137 Orleans 2,691 9 Oswego 6,843 18 Otsego 3,094 10 Putnam 10,005 36 Rensselaer 10,439 37 Rockland 45,068 116 Saratoga 14,077 33 Schenectady 12,201 44 Schoharie 1,493 5 Schuyler 975 3 Seneca 1,838 10 St. Lawrence 6,100 13 Steuben 6,153 17 Suffolk 190,014 590 Sullivan 5,934 25 Tioga 3,297 12 Tompkins 3,997 9 Ulster 12,712 48 Warren 3,307 8 Washington 2,792 3 Wayne 5,105 21 Westchester 123,838 290 Wyoming 3,194 8 Yates 1,091 5

Saturday, 53 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,139. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: