Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The numbers and data are showing that New Yorkers are beating back the COVID virus and moving our state forward into the new normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “We must remain vigilant and getting vaccinated is the lynchpin of our ability to rebuild New York for the future. I urge everyone who has not yet made a vaccination appointment to do so immediately. The more New Yorkers get vaccinated, the safer we are as a state.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 171,287
  • Total Positive – 2,269
  • Percent Positive – 1.32%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.45%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,024 (-154)
  • 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,339
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -511
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 207
  • Number ICU – 511 (-33)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 317 (-27)
  • Total Discharges – 178,246 (+302)
  • Deaths – 35
  • Total Deaths – 42,279

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region740.01%28%
Central New York510.01%32%
Finger Lakes2150.02%40%
Long Island2730.01%36%
Mid-Hudson1630.01%47%
Mohawk Valley250.01%40%
New York City9200.01%35%
North Country210.01%57%
Southern Tier640.01%51%
Western New York2180.02%33%
Statewide20240.01%37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23618223%
Central New York23318023%
Finger Lakes39722643%
Long Island84961627%
Mid-Hudson66835547%
Mohawk Valley977820%
New York City2,534187726%
North Country532357%
Southern Tier1156742%
Western New York54533239%
Statewide5,727393631%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.41%1.32%1.39%
Central New York1.23%1.17%1.21%
Finger Lakes2.70%2.67%2.83%
Long Island1.45%1.38%1.33%
Mid-Hudson1.61%1.50%1.47%
Mohawk Valley1.42%1.46%1.55%
New York City1.44%1.36%1.29%
North Country2.05%1.92%2.11%
Southern Tier0.66%0.66%0.67%
Western New York2.57%2.54%2.57%
Statewide1.53%1.47%1.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx1.45%1.43%1.38%
Brooklyn1.74%1.61%1.52%
Manhattan0.85%0.80%0.75%
Queens1.52%1.46%1.39%
Staten Island1.77%1.63%1.50%

Of the 2,056,323 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,32119
Allegany3,3726
Broome18,21739
Cattaraugus5,50913
Cayuga6,13811
Chautauqua8,73622
Chemung7,46715
Chenango3,36610
Clinton4,7625
Columbia3,96817
Cortland3,7028
Delaware2,2974
Dutchess29,00934
Erie87,702133
Essex1,5673
Franklin2,5085
Fulton4,30510
Genesee5,31015
Greene3,32110
Hamilton3051
Herkimer5,06910
Jefferson5,82118
Lewis2,6348
Livingston4,2847
Madison4,4265
Monroe65,639222
Montgomery4,17511
Nassau181,63986
Niagara19,50648
NYC923,081844
Oneida22,10335
Onondaga37,714105
Ontario7,25811
Orange47,65439
Orleans3,02020
Oswego7,35927
Otsego3,3634
Putnam10,5128
Rensselaer11,02615
Rockland46,54513
Saratoga14,97628
Schenectady12,88816
Schoharie1,6433
Schuyler1,0260
Seneca1,9684
St. Lawrence6,43312
Steuben6,68314
Suffolk198,695121
Sullivan6,50315
Tioga3,64111
Tompkins4,2099
Ulster13,67916
Warren3,5488
Washington3,0403
Wayne5,58626
Westchester128,47462
Wyoming3,4592
Yates1,1623

Saturday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,279. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx4
Erie2
Kings8
Manhattan3
Monroe2
Niagara1
Orange1
Queens7
Richmond2
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Suffolk2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories