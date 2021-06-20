Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“New Yorkers have done an incredible job beating back the virus and thanks to their determination, we have been able to begin getting back to normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, make no mistake, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to protect the progress we have made, we must build on it. Every shot in the arm brings us a step closer to defeating COVID once and for all and that’s why it’s so critical for everyone to get vaccinated. There are no more excuses, so if you haven’t gotten your shot yet, please do the responsible thing and get yours today.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 88,294
  • Total Positive – 258
  • Percent Positive – 0.29%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 491 (-41)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 51
  • Patients in ICU – 118 (-8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 72 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 184,212 (+83)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 42,918
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 20,574,625
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 60,498
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 512,754
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 51.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, June 17, 2021Friday, June 18, 2021Saturday, June 19, 2021
Capital Region0.36%0.44%0.44%
Central New York0.54%0.51%0.47%
Finger Lakes0.58%0.59%0.54%
Long Island0.43%0.42%0.41%
Mid-Hudson0.34%0.35%0.33%
Mohawk Valley0.42%0.42%0.40%
New York City0.36%0.36%0.36%
North Country0.60%0.66%0.67%
Southern Tier0.44%0.42%0.41%
Western New York0.31%0.28%0.27%
Statewide0.39%0.39%0.38%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, June 17, 2021Friday, June 18, 2021Saturday, June 19, 2021
Bronx0.44%0.43%0.44%
Kings0.32%0.30%0.32%
New York0.31%0.31%0.30%
Queens0.34%0.38%0.36%
Richmond0.51%0.52%0.56%

Saturday, 258 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7164
Allegany3,5590
Broome18,6363
Cattaraugus5,7230
Cayuga6,3380
Chautauqua8,9580
Chemung7,7740
Chenango3,5040
Clinton4,8391
Columbia4,0680
Cortland3,9290
Delaware2,3850
Dutchess29,4852
Erie89,6073
Essex1,5930
Franklin2,5630
Fulton4,4230
Genesee5,4370
Greene3,4050
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1941
Jefferson6,1550
Lewis2,8110
Livingston4,5240
Madison4,5650
Monroe69,0639
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,76815
Niagara20,0472
NYC938,294150
Oneida22,6392
Onondaga38,9766
Ontario7,4080
Orange48,3458
Orleans3,1210
Oswego7,6270
Otsego3,4641
Putnam10,6220
Rensselaer11,2383
Rockland46,9694
Saratoga15,3912
Schenectady13,2081
Schoharie1,6930
Schuyler1,0800
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6493
Steuben6,9603
Suffolk201,19325
Sullivan6,6812
Tioga3,8340
Tompkins4,3500
Ulster13,9160
Warren3,6654
Washington3,1631
Wayne5,7850
Westchester129,7313
Wyoming3,5840
Yates1,1790

Saturday, 4 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,918. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Nassau1

Saturday, 23,768 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 39,896 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region659,500749604,6901,773
Central New York522,876710481,1101,384
Finger Lakes669,055963617,4951,864
Long Island1,485,3813,2781,325,7866,361
Mid-Hudson1,203,3122,2331,072,3864,073
Mohawk Valley257,936364237,210717
New York City5,212,89913,5694,603,63319,478
North Country235,453231218,356821
Southern Tier342,286610315,208990
Western New York723,6671,061648,5972,435
Statewide11,312,36523,76810,124,47139,896

