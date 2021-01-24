Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have high hopes for New York as we enter this new year with a new administration, but New Yorkers have to do their part,” Governor Cuomo said. “The COVID war still needs to be fought, and while many feel COVID fatigue, that is a luxury we cannot afford. If we tire before the enemy, the enemy wins – it’s that simple. I am confident that we can defeat this and rebuild stronger than ever before. Until that day comes, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep fighting the good fight together – wear a mask, social distance and avoid gatherings.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 249,955
  • Total Positive – 12,720
  • Percent Positive – 5.09%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,613 (-189)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,021
  • Hospital Counties – 57
  • Number ICU – 1,527 (-35)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 997 (-26)
  • Total Discharges – 121,923 (+1,022)
  • Deaths – 160
  • Total Deaths – 34,069

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region5040.05%24%
Central New York2470.03%29%
Finger Lakes6920.06%33%
Long Island1,5860.06%28%
Mid-Hudson1,0090.04%40%
Mohawk Valley2450.05%25%
New York City3,5580.04%31%
North Country1060.03%50%
Southern Tier2430.04%43%
Western New York4230.03%34%
Statewide8,6130.04%32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region25821218%
Central New York26218730%
Finger Lakes39729622%
Long Island86168220%
Mid-Hudson68543437%
Mohawk Valley1319924%
New York City2,5532,04223%
North Country613533%
Southern Tier1257835%
Western New York54532739%
NYS TOTAL5,8784,39226%

Saturday, 249,955 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.09% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region6.91%6.90%6.74%
Central New York5.56%5.29%5.34%
Finger Lakes6.07%5.78%5.52%
Long Island7.31%7.10%6.99%
Mid-Hudson6.91%6.92%6.85%
Mohawk Valley7.13%7.08%6.70%
New York City5.71%5.71%5.68%
North Country7.04%6.69%6.55%
Southern Tier3.52%3.30%3.23%
Western New York6.02%6.01%5.89%
Statewide6.15%6.07%5.99%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx7.44%7.49%7.50%
Brooklyn6.03%5.90%5.82%
Manhattan3.81%3.74%3.69%
Queens6.42%6.50%6.49%
Staten Island6.32%6.10%6.15%

Of the 1,326,987 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany17,485198
Allegany2,45917
Broome11,924120
Cattaraugus3,60726
Cayuga4,68934
Chautauqua6,01366
Chemung5,83452
Chenango1,92638
Clinton2,42464
Columbia2,72330
Cortland2,75315
Delaware1,11919
Dutchess17,813190
Erie54,502405
Essex1,03712
Franklin1,33235
Fulton2,33039
Genesee3,85521
Greene2,20224
Hamilton1665
Herkimer3,93135
Jefferson3,56286
Lewis1,64532
Livingston2,87733
Madison3,32739
Monroe46,064358
Montgomery2,43838
Nassau121,0021,069
Niagara12,843125
NYC560,7265,760
Oneida17,657117
Onondaga29,039242
Ontario4,93935
Orange30,288276
Orleans2,0328
Oswego5,17653
Otsego1,87128
Putnam6,927103
Rensselaer7,450101
Rockland33,124176
Saratoga9,951109
Schenectady9,231100
Schoharie97515
Schuyler7565
Seneca1,32527
St. Lawrence4,00668
Steuben4,77434
Suffolk135,1741,117
Sullivan4,01521
Tioga2,34633
Tompkins2,83120
Ulster8,22798
Warren2,25914
Washington1,67935
Wayne3,89954
Westchester89,225821
Wyoming2,31815
Yates88510

Saturday, 160 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 34,069. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx8
Broome5
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Chenango1
Columbia2
Delaware1
Dutchess1
Erie3
Fulton2
Genesee1
Greene1
Herkimer3
Jefferson1
Kings28
Madison1
Manhattan3
Monroe6
Montgomery1
Nassau11
Niagara5
Oneida4
Onondaga3
Orange2
Orleans2
Queens16
Rensselaer3
Richmond2
Rockland4
Saratoga6
Schenectady2
Suffolk13
Sullivan1
Ulster2
Warren1
Wayne1
Westchester10

