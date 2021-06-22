Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“As New York remains focused on rebuilding and revitalizing our economy for a post-pandemic world, ensuring we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible remains the key to defeating this virus once and for all,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve come a long way in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated, and we’re continuing to do everything in our power to get even more shots in arms. The future ahead looks bright, but we need everyone who hasn’t yet taken the shot to do so immediately so we can finally defeat this beast.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 55,329
- Total Positive – 260
- Percent Positive – 0.47%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.36%
- Patient Hospitalization – 486 (+1)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 61
- Patients in ICU – 107 (-7)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 62 (0)
- Total Discharges – 184,318 (54)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 42,936
- Total vaccine doses administered – 20,650,292
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 44,566
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 438,246
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 62.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 51.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.2%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, June 19, 2021
|Sunday, June 20, 2021
|Monday, June 21, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.44%
|0.42%
|0.40%
|Central New York
|0.47%
|0.40%
|0.49%
|Finger Lakes
|0.54%
|0.46%
|0.46%
|Long Island
|0.41%
|0.41%
|0.40%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.33%
|0.33%
|0.34%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.40%
|0.37%
|0.33%
|New York City
|0.36%
|0.36%
|0.35%
|North Country
|0.67%
|0.58%
|0.52%
|Southern Tier
|0.41%
|0.42%
|0.40%
|Western New York
|0.27%
|0.27%
|0.27%
|Statewide
|0.38%
|0.37%
|0.36%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, June 19, 2021
|Sunday, June 20, 2021
|Monday, June 21, 2021
|Bronx
|0.44%
|0.40%
|0.38%
|Kings
|0.32%
|0.32%
|0.31%
|New York
|0.30%
|0.29%
|0.28%
|Queens
|0.36%
|0.37%
|0.34%
|Richmond
|0.56%
|0.60%
|0.61%
Monday, 260 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,923. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,719
|1
|Allegany
|3,561
|2
|Broome
|18,638
|1
|Cattaraugus
|5,723
|0
|Cayuga
|6,338
|0
|Chautauqua
|8,959
|0
|Chemung
|7,776
|0
|Chenango
|3,505
|1
|Clinton
|4,839
|0
|Columbia
|4,068
|0
|Cortland
|3,930
|1
|Delaware
|2,386
|0
|Dutchess
|29,491
|3
|Erie
|89,617
|3
|Essex
|1,593
|0
|Franklin
|2,563
|0
|Fulton
|4,424
|0
|Genesee
|5,439
|1
|Greene
|3,405
|0
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,196
|0
|Jefferson
|6,157
|1
|Lewis
|2,811
|0
|Livingston
|4,525
|1
|Madison
|4,566
|1
|Monroe
|69,079
|10
|Montgomery
|4,254
|0
|Nassau
|183,809
|22
|Niagara
|20,050
|2
|NYC
|938,569
|133
|Oneida
|22,644
|3
|Onondaga
|38,990
|10
|Ontario
|7,408
|0
|Orange
|48,360
|6
|Orleans
|3,121
|0
|Oswego
|7,632
|5
|Otsego
|3,464
|0
|Putnam
|10,623
|1
|Rensselaer
|11,239
|0
|Rockland
|46,981
|12
|Saratoga
|15,396
|3
|Schenectady
|13,210
|1
|Schoharie
|1,694
|0
|Schuyler
|1,081
|1
|Seneca
|2,011
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,651
|2
|Steuben
|6,960
|0
|Suffolk
|201,237
|18
|Sullivan
|6,684
|1
|Tioga
|3,837
|1
|Tompkins
|4,352
|1
|Ulster
|13,917
|1
|Warren
|3,667
|0
|Washington
|3,164
|0
|Wayne
|5,787
|1
|Westchester
|129,746
|9
|Wyoming
|3,585
|1
|Yates
|1,179
|0
Monday, eight New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,936. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|2
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|2
Monday, 21,525 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 26,342 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|660721
|821
|606726
|1211
|Central New York
|523710
|505
|482502
|721
|Finger Lakes
|670322
|776
|619556
|1035
|Long Island
|1490581
|3532
|1333880
|4558
|Mid-Hudson
|1206684
|2274
|1077296
|2663
|Mohawk Valley
|258418
|321
|238067
|445
|New York City
|5232156
|11905
|4628035
|13439
|North Country
|235816
|250
|219144
|449
|Southern Tier
|342899
|386
|316153
|514
|Western New York
|724751
|755
|651094
|1307
|Statewide
|11346058
|21525
|10172453
|26342