(WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo has released the formula for whether schools will be able to open in the fall.

Schools will be able to reopen if a region is in Phase 4 and the daily infection rate is below 5 percent on a 14-day average.

Schools will close if the regional infection rate is over 9 percent on a seven-day average after Aug. 1.

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2020

Western New York currently meets the criteria for opening.