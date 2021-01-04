Gov. Cuomo: ‘Right now the greatest problem is the Finger Lakes’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a COVID-19 briefing Monday to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

On day 310 of the pandemic in New York, the governor provided the following data:

134,360 COVID-19 tests processed statewide Sunday

8.34% positivity rate overall statewide

9.85% positivity rate in micro-cluster hotspots

7.78% positivity rate outside micro-cluster hotspots

170 new COVID-19 deaths statewide Sunday

8,251 hospitalizations

1,357 in ICU

843 intubations

The governor said the Finger Lakes region remains problematic.

“Finger Lakes, Finger Lakes, Finger Lakes,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s still the highest in terms of positivity rate and hospitalizations. This is not a fluke, this has been going on for weeks. People in the Finger Lakes have to take it seriously. This is a function of that regions’ behavior.”

The Finger Lakes is currently “the greatest problem” according to the governor, but said the region is still maintaining hospital capacity.

“Right now, no region has less than 30% capacity,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If you remember when, any region gets to within striking distance of 15% capacity, that’s going to be a red zone close down for that region. Right now no region is above 30, but they’re all hovering in that range.”

The governor said that reducing the spread comes down to common sense.

“It is a function of our activity,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It is the social gatherings. I know people say ‘how can you say we shouldn’t gather socially?’ I understand, we are social beings, but its how you do it! Are you safe? Are you doing as much as you can indoors? Are you wearing masks? It’s being smart. We know what is going to happen. There’s no unknown here, there’s no arbitrary decisions here. If the infection rate increases, the region closes and that’s the last thing anybody wants. So if you don’t want that, do something about it.”

While reigning in the spread of the virus a focus, defeating it remains another.

“We’re tryin to control COVID with one hand and we’re trying to defeat it with the other, and the vaccine is the weapon that wins the war,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor said the vaccination process begins with nursing homes, then health care systems, and then what he called “special efforts.” The governor said that University of Rochester Medical Center is among the top performing hospital systems in the state for administering the vaccine, while he said Rochester Regional health was among the lowest performing hospital systems in the same regard.

“We want those vaccines in people’s arms,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I understand there are private hospitals, I understand everyone has a job to do. We need them to administer the vaccines faster.”

The governor said the New York State Department of Health issued a letter to hospital systems statewide to let them know of a new “Use it or lose it” policy.

“You won’t received further allocations, we’ll use other hospitals who can administer better,” Gov. Cuomo said. “From the day you received the allocation you have seven days to use it.”

The governor said he didn’t want to embarrass health care systems, but wanted to hold them accountable.

“The hospitals have been given the vaccines for expedited administration,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If you have been given an allocation, and you’ve only used a third of the allocation, then you shouldn’t have the allocation. We have options. You have some hospitals that are doing 90% administration, they’re much better at it.”

The governor said to-date, about 300,000 New Yorkers have received the first dose of a vaccine.

Furthermore, the governor said the state would be monitoring vaccine distributors closely for cases of fraudulent or illegal behavior.

“If any entity falsifies who they are, if there is fraud or fraudulent sale, or fraudulent vaccination … that is very serious and that provider will lose their license, period,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I will propose a law for the legislature when they come back to make it a crime. This vaccine can be like gold for some people and if there is any fraud in the distribution — you let people get ahead of others or your selling the vaccine — you’ll lose your license, but I do believe it should be criminal.”

The governor announced a new online portal where New Yorkers can check their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, and a sign-up for updates from the state on when it could become available. That online portal is available now.

Under previous guidance, state guidelines indicated schools would close when certain counties reached positivity rate criteria, but Monday the governor said county’s could keep schools open if they show testing proves reduced spread in school.

“For counties over 9%, if their schools are below the level of positivity in the community, then they can keep the schools open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “My opinion is if the children are safer in the school then they are on the streets of the community, then children should be in school.”

Monroe County is now averaging 618 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate has climbed to 10.1%.

The governor gave few details regarding his upcoming State of the State, an annual address to New Yorkers similar to the President’s State of the Union address.

“This is going to be a different State of the State because it’s a more challenging year for the state and we have more to do,” Gov. Cuomo said. “And I’ll leave it at that because I want to have a little suspense.”

The governor said that small social gatherings at private residences continues to be the primary vehicle for viral transmission.

“The main spread is now coming form social gatherings,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I have said everything than I can say. We’ve closed and regulated every outlet that we can regulate. Some people mocked me, made little pictures of me looking into a house, that I was so intrusive looking into your home to see how many people are in your home. The CDC has said no more than your immediately household, the state has said no more than 10. Everything short of that, we have regulated.”

The governor said government can’t do much more in terms of restrictions.

“To reduce restrictions you would have to see a reduced rate,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Why would you reduce restrictions when you see the rate increasing? What you’re seeing is, despite the restrictions, the rate is increasing. If the rate continues to increase you’re going to run into a hospital capacity issue; that is a function of math. When you run into a hospital capacity issue, then we have to close down.

“The Finger Lakes, you see for weeks the numbers going up, you see the positivity rate go up, you see the hospital rate go up, you see the hospital capacity go down,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That is going to lead you to a close down. There is no alternative. So people are in control of their own destiny. This is not government, this is social behavior. New Yorkers brought the COVID rate down and if New Yorkers are not careful the COVID rate will go up.”

