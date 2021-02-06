Gov. Cuomo says more than 110,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced that 111,316 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in New York in 24 hours. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, New York’s health care distribution sites have reportedly received 1,768,135 first doses and already administered 91% or 1,602,686 first dose vaccinations and 78% of first and second doses. The week 8 allocation from the federal government continues being delivered to providers for administration this week.

The Governor also announced that New York State’s Vaccine Dashboard now includes demographic data. Friday, Governor Cuomo released new statewide demographic data on the vaccine acceptance rate across eligible populations.

“We’re working hard every day to distribute the vaccine to as many New Yorkers as possible, as fast as possible, and we’re now running out of supply each week before getting the next week’s allocation,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has distributors at the ready that can greatly expand the number of people we’re vaccinating every week—we just need the vaccines themselves to make that happen. We’re also continuing to prioritize fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine by targeting our underserved communities with mass vaccination sites like the one in Yankee Stadium. The more people we vaccinate, the better it is for all of us – so I encourage New Yorkers to keep wearing their masks and social distancing so we can beat this virus once and for all.”

Approximately 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has reportedly increased the weekly supply by more than 20% over the next three weeks, but New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The state’s Vaccine Dashboard includes a county-by-county breakdown for vaccinations administered through the Long Term Care Facility program and vaccine administration progress for hospital workers. Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11:00 a.m. Saturday is as follows. The allocation totals below are said to include 67% of the week 8 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 1,768,135

First Doses Administered – 1,602,686

Second Doses Received – 864,250

Second Doses Administered – 461,497

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Total Doses Administered/Received (1st and 2nd) (1st and 2nd) (1st and 2nd) Capital Region 164,575 128,942 78% Central New York 132,320 109,951 83% Finger Lakes 161,175 136,135 84% Long Island 326,455 263,323 81% Mid-Hudson 249,615 186,020 75% Mohawk Valley 71,040 52,402 74% New York City 1,200,735 891,935 74% North Country 74,460 71,528 96% Southern Tier 77,595 70,653 91% Western New York 174,415 153,294 88% Statewide 2,632,385 2,064,183 78%

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 90,675 0 90,675 N/A Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 392,025 0 392,025 482,700 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 201,500 0 201,500 684,200 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 160,050 90,675 250,725 934,925 Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 209,400 45,825 255,225 1,190,150 Week 6Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24 250,400 428,100 678,500 1,868,650 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 250,400 160,450 410,850 2,279,500 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07* 213,685 139,200 352,885 2,632,385

*These numbers represent 67 percent of the Week 8 allocation. The full Week 8 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 7.