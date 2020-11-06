Gov. Cuomo says WNY has a problem on its hands with recent surge in COVID cases

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo says Western New York has a problem on its hands.

He singled out Erie County today, where cases have been surging for the past few days.

The governor says the highest clusters are in Buffalo, Tonawanda, Hamburg, and Orchard Park.

He’s also shut down any hope of Bills fans being allowed in the stadium.

“Dr. Zucker, whose on the phone, said that given the dramatic increase we’re seeing in Erie County, it would be reckless, from a public health point of view, to open the stadium to spectators at this time,” Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo says he’s going to talk with officials in Western New York over the weekend about this rise in cases. He says he will make an announcement Monday.