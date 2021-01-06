Gov. Cuomo sending 1,000 NY National Guard members to Washington, D.C.

(WSYR-TV) — According to Melissa DeRosa, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s secretary, Cuomo plans on sending 1,000 New York National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

DeRosa also tweeted the following on Wednesday night:

Cuomo: "At the request of US National Guard officials, I am deploying 1K members of the NY National Guard to D.C. for up to 2 weeks to aid & facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power." — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) January 7, 2021

According to Cuomo, the troops can be in D.C. “for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power.”

Below is the statement from NY Governor Andrew Cuomo: