Gov. Cuomo shares data on COVID-19 hospital patient survey

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released new data Wednesday at his COVID-19 press conference about who is getting hospitalized.

“We asked hospitals to look at just those new cases who are coming in. Right? Yesterday, 600 new cases. Where are those people coming from?” he said.

It’s a question the Cuomo Administration is now tracking. Over the past three days, 113 hospitals have gathered nearly 1,300 survey responses.

“Higher percentage male, 52[% to] 48[% female]. We don’t know exactly why. But the virus doesn’t discriminate generally,” he said.

The big surprise to the Governor was that the overwhelming majority of people were at home.

“Sixty-six percent of the people were at home, which is shocking to us,” he said.

Eighteen percent came from nursing homes and four percent from assisted living facilities. Most of those hospitalized were ages 51 and up. Fifty-five percent of patients surveyed provided their day-to-day method of transportation.

“Two percent took car services. Nine percent were driving their own vehicle. Only four percent were taking public transportation. Two percent were walking. Eighty-four percent were at home. Literally,” he said.

The data also showed that most of the people hospitalized were either unemployed or retired.