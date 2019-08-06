Gov. Cuomo signs legislation allowing schools to install stop-arm cameras on buses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed new legislation, allowing school districts to install stop-arm cameras on school buses.

These cameras will record the times when a vehicle unlawfully passes a stopped school bus.

People caught doing this will receive a ticket, as it puts children’s lives in danger when they’re getting on or off the bus.

“No parent should ever have to worry that their child’s bus ride to and from school is anything other than safe and easy,” Cuomo said. “By signing this measure into law, we are providing school districts the tools they need to hold reckless drivers accountable and advancing New York State’s bold initiatives to keep our schoolchildren safe.”