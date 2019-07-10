Gov. Cuomo signs pay gender equity legislation ahead of U.S. Women’s Soccer parade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed two pieces of legislation that could impact New Yorkers’ wages in the future.

“It is now the law in the State of New York. Equal pay for equal work,” Gov. Cuomo said.

It’s an issue the U.S. women’s soccer team has sued the U.S. Soccer Federation over.

Supporters of equal pay legislation in New York are standing with the FIFA World Cup Champions.

The governor says it will correct a loophole in the old law.

“Employers could use to say it was not equal work, it was similar work. If there was any difference the law did not apply. This now changes the law to say comparable work.”

Another new law sponsored by Senator David Carlucci bans employers from questioning job candidates about salary history.

In a tweet he says “The first step in closing the gender pay gap is ending the salary history question so low salaries don’t follow women.”

“This law will make it clear in the state of New York, there is no option to an employer. You pay the same that you would pay a man you have to pay a woman in the state of New York.”

The ‘Equal Pay’ law goes into effect in 90 days and the salary history bill in 180 days.

The ‘Equal Pay’ legislation also pertains to protected classes including age and sexual orientation.