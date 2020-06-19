Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to appear on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

by: Johan Sheridan

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington, May 27, 2020. (AP /Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — If you’re already feeling the throes of governor withdrawal in the wake of his final coronavirus press briefing, worry not. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to appear on “CBS Sunday Morning” at 9 a.m. on Sunday to help you fill that void.

The interview with Jane Pauley will cover several topics, including:

  • The coronavirus response
  • His life in Albany
  • His late father, three-term governor, Mario Cuomo
  • Being unable to see his mother since the start of the pandemic
  • Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign
  • Dating!

