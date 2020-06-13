Gov. Cuomo: WNY should enter Phase 3 of reopening Tuesday

(WIVB) – Western New York is expected to enter Phase 3 of reopening on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a Saturday press briefing.

Phase Three of reopening includes indoor dining and personal care services like nail salons, massage/spa, and tattoo studios.

You can find the state’s mandatory procedures and recommended practices for businesses in Phase Three here.

New York State has reached the lowest number of hospitalizations since the COVID-19 pandemic started. On Friday, the number of total hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19 was 1,734, the lowest it’s been since March 20. The same day, 32 people in the state died of the coronavirus, down from the state’s record high of 800 just nine weeks ago.

The governor has signed legislation suspending the forfeiture of unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 state of emergency. The new law will allow people who have had forfeit penalties levied against them from past claims to collect unemployment benefits.

Cuomo also signed legislation repealing criminalization of wearing a mask in public to remove any legal conflicts with his executive order to wear masks in public.

MORE: Gov. Cuomo: Police agencies must adopt reform plans with communities by April 1 to be eligible for state funding