BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications will be available starting Monday for programs supporting East Buffalo as part of the state’s $50 million targeted investments.

Starting Monday, the applications will be available for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will create an expanded building renovation in four investment areas: Jefferson Ave. Commercial District, MLK Park Business District, Broadway Fillmore and Kensington Bailey.

Gov. Hochul also announced that applications for the $20 million Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund, $10 million Buffalo East Home Improvement Program and $4.5 million Easy Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program will open on August 9.

Applications are due on September 16.

A public information session to provide details on the program will be held on August 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Public School 309 East Community High School at 820 Northampton St. There will also be a virtual option. If you plan on attending, you are asked to RSVP by clicking here. Interested applicants should contact their LPAs for more information.

See a map of eligible districts below: