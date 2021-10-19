Gov. Hochul condemns comments about Buffalo mayoral race made by top state Democrat

(WIVB) – Governor Kathy Hochul is condemning comments made by the state’s top Democrat about the Buffalo mayoral race.

In an interview with Spectrum News, state Democrat chairman Jay Jacobs was asked why he hasn’t endorsed Democratic nominee India Walton for mayor.

He compared the June primary to a hypothetical situation of David Duke from the KKK winning a Democratic primary in New York.

Jacobs said just because someone wins the primary, it doesn’t mean he has to endorse them. He went on to say Walton is not in the same category as Duke.

Hochul calls the comments disturbing and unacceptable, but won’t call for Jacobs’ resignation. She has asked him to apologize.

The governor was also asked why she hasn’t endorsed Walton for mayor.

Hochul called this a unique circumstance.

“Well, we have two Democrats running, in most races you have a Democrat versus a Republican in November,” Hochul said. “I didn’t weigh in. The process allows people different ways to be considered by the voters in November as well. And that’s part of the state law, that that is an option available to them. My position is, I will support whoever emerges from that election, and they’ll consider me a strong partner because I need them to be successful.”

Rise and shine, beloved friends!



Who else is feeling blessed this morning not to be former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke? — India Walton For Buffalo (@Indiawaltonbflo) October 19, 2021

Walton quipped on Twitter Tuesday morning “Who else is feeling blessed this morning not to be former KKK grand wizard David Duke?”,

Early voting for the November race starts Saturday.