ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Saturday, declaring special elections to fill the 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts will take place on Aug. 23.

The elections will fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Antonio Delgado and Tom Reed.

With the resignations of Congressmembers Delgado and Reed, I am declaring a special election to fill these vacancies and ensure continued representation for the residents of the 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts. I look forward to developing a productive relationship with the next representatives from the 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts as we work together to deliver for New York in our nation’s capital.” Gov. Kathy Hochul