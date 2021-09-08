Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Not a single person wants to relive the memories from last year, which is why we are 100 percent committed to doing everything in our power as we continue our battle with COVID,” Governor Hochul said. “We are watching the numbers like a hawk and while infections and other key metrics are ticking up, we know what it takes to beat back the virus. We need to double down on exercising basic safety measures like wearing our masks, handwashing, social distancing – and we need everyone to get vaccinated. Our vaccination rates are better than they are in most states, but if you are unvaccinated you are still vulnerable. The vaccine works and it’s essential that you complete the vaccine series, and get the booster shot when the time comes.

Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 103,608

– 103,608 Total Positive – 3,851

– 3,851 Percent Positive – 3.72%

– 3.72% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.34%

– 3.34% Patient Hospitalization – 2,415 (+59)

– 2,415 (+59) Patients Newly Admitted – 296

– 296 Patients in ICU – 503 (-4)

– 503 (-4) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 265 (+4)

– 265 (+4) Total Discharges – 194,905 (+223)

– 194,905 (+223) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31

– 31 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,819

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,805

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,074,767

– 24,074,767 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 39,847

– 39,847 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 346,212

– 346,212 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.2%

– 78.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.8%

– 70.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.9%

– 80.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%

– 72.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.1%

– 66.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.5%

– 59.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.4%

– 68.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, September 5, 2021 Monday, September 6, 2021 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 Capital Region 4.62% 4.62% 4.46% Central New York 4.65% 4.76% 5.02% Finger Lakes 4.46% 4.46% 4.63% Long Island 4.26% 4.26% 4.40% Mid-Hudson 3.60% 3.62% 3.74% Mohawk Valley 4.67% 4.78% 5.45% New York City 2.37% 2.33% 2.33% North Country 5.34% 5.45% 5.64% Southern Tier 3.25% 3.24% 3.37% Western New York 4.23% 4.31% 4.48% Statewide 3.28% 3.27% 3.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, September 5, 2021 Monday, September 6, 2021 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 Bronx 2.79% 2.74% 2.79% Kings 2.40% 2.38% 2.38% New York 1.80% 1.69% 1.66% Queens 2.31% 2.33% 2.34% Richmond 3.74% 3.69% 3.77%

Tuesday, 3,851 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,296,611. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,400 45 Allegany 3,798 8 Broome 20,618 58 Cattaraugus 6,344 23 Cayuga 7,403 25 Chautauqua 10,051 35 Chemung 8,483 22 Chenango 3,991 6 Clinton 5,214 10 Columbia 4,437 8 Cortland 4,506 20 Delaware 2,771 15 Dutchess 32,597 68 Erie 96,025 172 Essex 1,829 5 Franklin 3,107 17 Fulton 5,019 18 Genesee 5,804 8 Greene 3,771 10 Hamilton 384 2 Herkimer 5,730 25 Jefferson 6,899 27 Lewis 3,025 6 Livingston 4,953 8 Madison 5,116 26 Monroe 75,466 96 Montgomery 4,818 31 Nassau 201,258 313 Niagara 21,396 30 NYC 1,030,080 1,396 Oneida 24,610 54 Onondaga 43,526 106 Ontario 8,140 22 Orange 52,950 88 Orleans 3,407 5 Oswego 8,861 42 Otsego 3,948 24 Putnam 11,516 19 Rensselaer 12,694 27 Rockland 49,735 56 Saratoga 17,692 42 Schenectady 14,726 23 Schoharie 1,963 12 Schuyler 1,191 7 Seneca 2,288 7 St. Lawrence 7,995 39 Steuben 7,784 37 Suffolk 220,533 437 Sullivan 7,501 21 Tioga 4,185 7 Tompkins 5,489 18 Ulster 15,675 42 Warren 4,347 11 Washington 3,590 18 Wayne 6,496 20 Westchester 138,417 118 Wyoming 3,757 7 Yates 1,302 9

Tuesday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,819. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 3 Cayuga 1 Chenango 1 Cortland 1 Essex 1 Fulton 1 Kings 6 Madison 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Orange 1 Queens 3 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Ulster 1 Warren 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1

Tuesday, 21,411 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,678 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: