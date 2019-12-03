Governor Cuomo announces a 5 year partnership to take Northland Workforce Training Center to ‘the next level’

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – A new partnership aims to bring the Northland Workforce Training Center to the next level. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Empire State College will work with the center.

The state is investing $10 million into a 5 year deal between the schools.

Government leaders say this partnership represents revitalization, and specifically revitalization on Buffalo’s east-side.

Northland is part of Governor Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion initiative. The center helps train people for skilled trade jobs including solar, medical and welding fields.

Government leaders say the partnership with Empire State College will add bachelor degree programs and more than 800 online courses.

“No individual who walks in the door of Northland should have any limitation what so ever,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “When they walk int he door of Northland we went to be able to say to them you can be anything you want to be and we will work with you to make that possible.”

It will also reduce the overall time and money for students to get an education by incorporating life experiences as part of the college credit.

Governor Cuomo says their goal is to give people the skills to not only get the job that want but to move up the ladder of success.

More than $175 million has been invested into workforce development statewide.