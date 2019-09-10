Governor Cuomo announces crackdown on vaping

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new plans to crackdown on vaping at a news conference Monday.

This includes launching an investigation into companies that make vaping substances, and vowing to push legislation that would ban flavored e-cigarettes.

“Common sense says if you don’t know what you’re smoking, don’t smoke it,” Cuomo said. “And right now we don’t know what you are smoking in a lot of these vaping substances.”

This announcement comes after the CDC released there have been about 450 suspected cases of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses across the U.S. – 13 of those here in Western New York.

According to Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, the issue could be related to the amount of Vitamin E in vape products which also contain THC.

“Because it’s a lipid soluble, a fat soluble, when it’s inhaled into the airway it can cause a significant amount of inflammation that could lead to airway damage,” Burstein said.

So far Cuomo has directed the Health Dept. to issue subpoenas to three out-of-state vape companies. New York State’s Public Health Lab is also testing both cannabis and nicotine vape products from people who have reported pulmonary illnesses.



