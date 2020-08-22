Governor Cuomo announces new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Saturday announced a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate of 0.69 percent and the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients since the pandemic began. Friday, hospitalizations dropped to 483, a new low since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 116, a new low since March 15. Intubations reportedly matched a previous low of 56.
“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests. New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough—wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined. This thing isn’t over yet.”
Friday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,553 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found eight establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Friday’s violations is below:
- Manhattan – 6
- Queens – 1
- Suffolk – 1
Friday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 483 (-7)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 75
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 116 (-3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)
- Total Discharges – 74,553 (+68)
- Deaths – 4
- Total Deaths – 25,282
Of the 94,849 test results reported to New York State Friday, 653, or 0.69 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.6%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.3%
|0.8%
|0.5%
|Finger Lakes
|0.4%
|0.3%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|0.9%
|0.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.3%
|0.8%
|0.4%
|New York City
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|1.2%
|0.2%
|0.8%
|Southern Tier
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.0%
|1.6%
|1.4%
The Governor also confirmed 653 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,165 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 429,165 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,693
|2
|Allegany
|84
|0
|Broome
|1,227
|16
|Cattaraugus
|178
|4
|Cayuga
|166
|2
|Chautauqua
|287
|9
|Chemung
|194
|1
|Chenango
|223
|1
|Clinton
|141
|5
|Columbia
|561
|0
|Cortland
|98
|0
|Delaware
|109
|0
|Dutchess
|4,753
|19
|Erie
|9,413
|49
|Essex
|98
|13
|Franklin
|56
|0
|Fulton
|308
|2
|Genesee
|290
|0
|Greene
|305
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|0
|Herkimer
|289
|0
|Jefferson
|144
|0
|Lewis
|47
|0
|Livingston
|179
|1
|Madison
|432
|1
|Monroe
|5,297
|24
|Montgomery
|193
|0
|Nassau
|44,205
|43
|Niagara
|1,566
|10
|NYC
|231,841
|267
|Oneida
|2,242
|9
|Onondaga
|3,756
|13
|Ontario
|378
|5
|Orange
|11,328
|12
|Orleans
|304
|1
|Oswego
|281
|2
|Otsego
|124
|0
|Putnam
|1,473
|3
|Rensselaer
|813
|3
|Rockland
|14,118
|12
|Saratoga
|813
|5
|Schenectady
|1,172
|13
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|24
|0
|Seneca
|95
|0
|St. Lawrence
|265
|0
|Steuben
|309
|1
|Suffolk
|44,456
|56
|Sullivan
|1,495
|0
|Tioga
|204
|1
|Tompkins
|244
|0
|Ulster
|2,126
|11
|Warren
|315
|1
|Washington
|266
|2
|Wayne
|275
|3
|Westchester
|36,651
|30
|Wyoming
|121
|0
|Yates
|59
|0
Friday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|1
- Niagara Falls Police investigating Saturday morning shooting after two people arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds
- Jack Sherman, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, has died at 64
- Governor Cuomo announces new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate for NYS
- Williamsville Central School District parents protest “lack of leadership” from board, superintendent
- Birth of panda cub brings ‘joyous news’ to the National Zoo