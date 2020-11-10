Governor Cuomo disputes interest in Attorney General job

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days. (Photo by Byron Smith/Getty Images)

(WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is once again disputing the rumors that he’s interested in being President-Elect Joe Biden’s Attorney General.

Cuomo, who previously rejected the idea after an Axios report last month, publically rejected interest on the Howard Stern Show on Monday night.

“Should I call you as the rumors are saying Mr. Attorney General of the United States” asked Stern? “Is there any truth that Joe Biden has already spoken to you, and I know you are a truthful man, that you are about to become the Attorney General in the Biden administration?”

“Zero, nada, niente, zilch… what else do you need me to say?”

Cuomo served as Attorney General in New York from 2007-10 and was the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Bill Clinton.

“Sometimes you decide the best way to help the team is for you to play center field. ‘Well, I really wanted to play first base.’ I know but you’re better at center field for the team.”

“I was in the middle of COVID when all this political conversation started, and I was desperate for a relationship and credibility with the people of my state, and the people across the country. And I know what they were thinking. They were thinking ‘oh, here is another politician, these politicians always have their own agenda, they’re always wanting to take the next step on the ladder.’ I needed to defuse that, and the way to defuse that, I said, ‘I am not interested in running for president vice president I’m not going to go to Washington, I have no agenda, put your cynicism and your skepticism aside, I have no agenda, besides you.’ I just want to do this job, so please hear what I’m saying, without all that skepticism.”

Governor Cuomo also addressed his relationship with President Trump during the COVID-19 crisis, saying he had to “hold back.”

“I bit my tongue so many times, I have tongue scars.”

Cuomo says that he’s had 50-100 conversations with the President in-person and over the phone during the early stages of the crisis, but the President’s comments regarding the Governor’s handling of the pandemic and of his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, made the conversations even more difficult.

“I needed him to help New York. That was my job. If I wasn’t Governor of New York I would have decked him, period. I mean, he was attacking me, he was attacking my family, he was anti-Italian, every nasty thing.”

“My job is to help take care of the state and to love everyone in the state and support everyone in the state and to do that seven days a week to the best of my capacity that’s what I do. It’s just the way I felt towards my family, the way I feel toward my kids that’s the way I feel while Governor, the way I felt during COVID.”

You can watch more of Governor Cuomo’s interview below: