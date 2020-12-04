Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
News 4 Investigates
Top Stories
L.A. Chargers visit St. Francis High School ahead of last weeks Bills game
Free rapid COVID-19 testing to be held on December 9 in Arcade
Christmas tree sales increase around Western New York
M&T Bank holding “Gift the Warmth” drive amid increased need due to pandemic
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Halloween
Contests
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Coats 4 Kids
Light the Night
Men Who Cook
Events Calendar
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Governor Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
News
Posted:
Dec 4, 2020 / 04:07 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2020 / 04:08 PM EST
(WIVB)– Listen to Governor Cuomo’s press update in the video player above.
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
AG releases police body camera videos of incident involving Troy Hodge in Lockport
Cheektowaga police looking for suspects in Thanksgiving burglary at Tops
Gov. Cuomo says open gyms are seeing fewer COVID-19 cases, Planet Fitness responds
Video
Governor Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
Live
WNY hospital workers worry they can’t keep up with the covid surge, union leaders claim staff cuts are to blame
Video
One person dead in crash involving tractor-trailer
Video
Where are you in the vaccine line? NY Times tool has an estimate
Don't Miss
M&T Bank holding “Gift the Warmth” drive amid increased need due to pandemic
Video
With vaccine in sight, government officials gear up for surge of covid scams
Video
“Unprecedented” car thefts in Cheektowaga, police say key fobs could be part of the problem
Video
Amid the pandemic, Alleyway Theatre has adapted its version of “A Christmas Carol” as a radio play
Video
Nursing facilities preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Erie County officials short on answers about Covid-19 cases among health department employees
Video
Juniper Glen reports Covid-19 outbreak
Video