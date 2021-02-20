Governor Cuomo gives update on vaccine allocation in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 93 percent of first doses. The week 10 allocation from the federal government has been delayed due to winter storms impacting much of the country. New York continues to monitor the situation and work with providers and federal partners to address these shipping issues. New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 90 percent of doses so far delivered.

“From the very beginning of the vaccination process, there has been one guiding principle to our efforts – get as many shots in arms as quickly, fairly and equitably as possible, and that is exactly what we have continued to do,” Governor Cuomo said. “Through our expansive network of vaccination sites and community-based ‘pop up’ sites, the resources are in place to vaccinate up to 100,000 New Yorkers every day, but as has been the case, the only thing standing in our way of making that a reality is the supply. With the weather clearing up, we are working closely with the federal government, local governments, and health care providers to administer shots as quickly as we can. As New Yorkers have shown throughout this entire pandemic, if we stay tough and stay united, we will get through this and finally reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. Starting next week, local health departments will also receive vaccine allocations for these individuals. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 40 percent of the week 10 allocation which is expected to finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 2,335,250

First Doses Administered – 2,173,322; 93%

Second Doses Received – 1,284,300

Second Doses Administered – 1,081,917

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd) Capital Region 228,670 198,584 87% Central New York 191,470 175,405 92% Finger Lakes 216,700 204,250 94% Long Island 452,000 410,367 91% Mid-Hudson 340,370 279,470 82% Mohawk Valley 103,685 89,301 86% New York City 1,617,410 1,440,928 89% North Country 116,705 114,408 98% Southern Tier 114,075 111,019 97% Western New York 238,465 231,357 97% Statewide 3,619,550 3,255,089 90%

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 90,675 0 90,675 N/A Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 392,025 0 392,025 482,700 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 201,500 0 201,500 684,200 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 160,050 90,675 250,725 934,925 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 209,400 45,825 255,225 1,190,150 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 428,100 678,500 1,868,650 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 250,400 160,450 410,850 2,279,500 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 320,525 208,800 529,325 2,808,825 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 317,700 244,500 562,200 3,371,025 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –

2/21* 142,575 105,950 248,525 3,619,550

*These numbers represent 40 percent of the Week 10 allocation.

To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 93 percent of first doses received from the federal government. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.