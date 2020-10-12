Governor Cuomo not interested in Attorney General job under Biden

Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update during a briefing in New York City on Sept. 29, 2020. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor / AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is not interested in taking on the role of Attorney General if presidential candidate Joe Biden is elected. Axios released an article saying that Cuomo is being looked at for the spot and that Biden would pick him based on their longtime friendship.

The Governor’s Office has responded by saying that Cuomo is not interested in the spot. He is instead interested in running New York State.