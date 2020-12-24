Governor Cuomo provides Christmas Eve coronavirus update for NYS

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a face mask at a news conference on May 21, 2020 in New York City. While the governor continued to say that New York City is seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases, he also mentioned that the number of countries reporting a mysterious illness in children believed to be connected to COVID-19 has nearly doubled in just one week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have nine days left in the holiday season and today, 299 days into the COVID crisis, it is more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay Smart and Tough,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are rapidly distributing the vaccine to the most vulnerable New Yorkers and frontline heroes, but COVID continues to spread at high rates throughout the nation and we cannot let our guard down even for a moment. The holiday season is normally a time for celebration, but this year is different – we must celebrate smart, and not allow COVID to be the grinch that results in increased viral spread as a result of the holidays.”

Thursday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 226,296
  • Tested Positive – 12,568
  • Percent Positive – 5.55%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,928 (+64)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 941
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,160 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 621 (-12)
  • Total Discharges – 97,600 (+743)
  • Deaths – 129
  • Total Deaths – 29,149

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
Capital Region3930.04%24%
Central New York4350.06%26%
Finger Lakes8340.07%33%
Long Island11500.04%24%
Mid-Hudson7850.03%34%
Mohawk Valley2180.04%30%
New York City23870.03%29%
North Country690.02%48%
Southern Tier1610.03%45%
Western New York4960.04%32%
Statewide69280.04%30%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
Capital Region22018620%
Central New York27820526%
Finger Lakes39727931%
Long Island82564523%
Mid-Hudson68141141%
Mohawk Valley1309628%
New York City2434180427%
North Country713551%
Southern Tier1257437%
Western New York54331742%
NYS TOTAL5704405230%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region6.98%6.98%7.48%
Central New York6.58%6.44%6.38%
Finger Lakes8.39%8.48%8.35%
Long Island6.51%6.41%6.41%
Mid-Hudson6.29%6.31%6.22%
Mohawk Valley8.54%8.55%8.71%
New York City4.31%4.28%4.34%
North Country5.23%5.30%5.86%
Southern Tier2.48%2.59%2.66%
Western New York6.49%6.39%6.33%
Statewide5.46%5.43%5.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx5.03%5.07%5.17%
Brooklyn4.45%4.44%4.52%
Manhattan2.75%2.67%2.64%
Queens4.94%4.95%5.05%
Staten Island5.54%5.51%5.58%

Of the 891,270 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany10,045259
Allegany1,66235
Broome7,429111
Cattaraugus2,16734
Cayuga2,29762
Chautauqua2,98770
Chemung4,21146
Chenango1,03616
Clinton86322
Columbia1,43519
Cortland1,83133
Delaware6094
Dutchess10,929157
Erie38,196441
Essex47917
Franklin63517
Fulton1,14017
Genesee2,301101
Greene1,06231
Hamilton977
Herkimer1,69984
Jefferson1,46846
Lewis75036
Livingston1,57936
Madison2,01764
Monroe30,051574
Montgomery1,09119
Nassau80,0031,020
Niagara7,446152
NYC396,3024,662
Oneida10,309319
Onondaga18,822471
Ontario2,76160
Orange21,822273
Orleans1,15415
Oswego2,97052
Otsego1,07414
Putnam4,33849
Rensselaer3,534122
Rockland26,048209
Saratoga4,608194
Schenectady4,961147
Schoharie4567
Schuyler46810
Seneca65325
St. Lawrence1,76460
Steuben3,02280
Suffolk86,7151,330
Sullivan2,84952
Tioga1,54325
Tompkins1,87832
Ulster5,16485
Warren96164
Washington70326
Wayne2,15453
Westchester65,137577
Wyoming1,16623
Yates4192

Wednesday, 129 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,149. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Allegany1
Bronx7
Broome2
Cattaraugus3
Chemung1
Cortland1
Dutchess2
Erie11
Genesee2
Kings7
Madison4
Manhattan4
Monroe12
Montgomery1
Nassau8
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga11
Ontario1
Orange3
Oswego2
Otsego1
Queens10
Richmond5
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Seneca3
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk15
Tompkins1
Westchester4

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss