Governor Cuomo provides COVID-19 update for Dec. 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on statewide COVID-19 Numbers for December 9. The Governor said the “Thanksgiving surge” is in full effect as new cases increase statewide.

According to Governor Cuomo, the state is conducting three COVID-19 operations at once. Hospitals are managing under the “surge and flex” program as more cases are expected. Hospitals will now manage their own caseload and be prepared to shift patients before they’re admitted, to other hospitals that have a greater capacity.

Today’s data reported that yesterday 194,595 were tested and 5.44 percent were positive. 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,404.

Additional information from todays briefing is listed below: