Governor Cuomo provides COVID update

(CBS News)--President Trump's physician said the president has tested negative for COVID-19, according to a memo released by the White House on Monday afternoon, about 90 minutes before he is set to hold a rally in Florida.

According to Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, the president has tested negative "on consecutive days," and is "not infectious to others." Conley did not say on which days the president tested negative, and said rapid tests were used to determine the results, which are less accurate than PCR tests.