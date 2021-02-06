Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York’s positivity and hospitalization numbers continue to decline from the holiday surge, a reflection of the discipline New Yorkers have shown to defeat the virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “The ultimate weapon to win the war is the vaccine and we are getting needles into arms every day, but we need more supply because we have the operational capacity to do much more. Super Bowl weekend is here and while the instinct may be to celebrate together, we cannot get cocky – we must continue doing the things we know are effective at taming the virus: wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, and avoid gatherings. We can beat this thing, but we must stay smart.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 261,285
  • Total Positive – 11,252
  • Percent Positive – 4.31%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.58%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,804 (-133)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -372
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 921
  • Hospital Counties – 57
  • Number ICU – 1,481 (-35)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 995 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 132,012 (+847)
  • Deaths – 158
  • Total Deaths – 36,079

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region3610.03%27%
Central New York1800.02%32%
Finger Lakes4480.04%37%
Long Island1,3660.05%31%
Mid-Hudson8990.04%43%
Mohawk Valley1910.04%31%
New York City3,6790.04%31%
North Country920.02%53%
Southern Tier2230.04%44%
Western New York3650.03%35%
Statewide7,8040.04%34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region25020315%
Central New York26219628%
Finger Lakes39728629%
Long Island87070821%
Mid-Hudson69141141%
Mohawk Valley1279525%
New York City2,6112,10421%
North Country583439%
Southern Tier1267636%
Western New York54434138%
Statewide5,9364,45426%

Friday, 261,285 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.31 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region4.11%3.92%3.78%
Central New York2.88%2.82%2.68%
Finger Lakes3.31%3.30%3.22%
Long Island5.65%5.56%5.57%
Mid-Hudson5.65%5.54%5.31%
Mohawk Valley3.69%3.63%3.33%
New York City5.01%5.08%5.09%
North Country5.10%5.36%5.02%
Southern Tier1.76%1.68%1.53%
Western New York4.96%4.69%4.53%
Statewide4.72%4.67%4.58%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx6.33%6.67%7.07%
Brooklyn5.14%5.37%5.70%
Manhattan3.12%3.36%3.81%
Queens4.96%5.15%5.54%
Staten Island4.47%4.67%5.27%

Of the 1,460,747 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany19,344129
Allegany2,66513
Broome13,232111
Cattaraugus3,95729
Cayuga5,01919
Chautauqua6,78246
Chemung6,15311
Chenango2,21419
Clinton2,89135
Columbia3,10429
Cortland2,91113
Delaware1,2618
Dutchess19,865186
Erie59,339386
Essex1,17212
Franklin1,67141
Fulton2,77438
Genesee4,11414
Greene2,44220
Hamilton2504
Herkimer4,32625
Jefferson4,18740
Lewis1,84130
Livingston3,15427
Madison3,57215
Monroe49,192216
Montgomery2,81936
Nassau133,3571,056
Niagara14,220112
NYC622,5185,350
Oneida18,76677
Onondaga30,697134
Ontario5,32929
Orange33,246204
Orleans2,29413
Oswego5,61533
Otsego2,0799
Putnam7,55858
Rensselaer8,26479
Rockland35,495243
Saratoga10,94273
Schenectady10,09777
Schoharie1,0565
Schuyler8245
Seneca1,4333
St. Lawrence4,64048
Steuben5,19518
Suffolk148,1641,100
Sullivan4,34633
Tioga2,56621
Tompkins3,16528
Ulster9,06450
Warren2,58228
Washington2,00323
Wayne4,20118
Westchester97,223758
Wyoming2,57411
Yates9834

Friday, 158 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,079. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx14
Broome5
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Chenango1
Dutchess2
Erie8
Essex1
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Jefferson1
Kings22
Lewis1
Manhattan8
Monroe11
Montgomery2
Nassau14
Niagara1
Oneida8
Onondaga1
Orleans1
Oswego1
Otsego1
Queens19
Richmond1
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk10
Tompkins1
Ulster1
Washington1
Westchester14
Wyoming1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

