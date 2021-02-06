Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York’s positivity and hospitalization numbers continue to decline from the holiday surge, a reflection of the discipline New Yorkers have shown to defeat the virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “The ultimate weapon to win the war is the vaccine and we are getting needles into arms every day, but we need more supply because we have the operational capacity to do much more. Super Bowl weekend is here and while the instinct may be to celebrate together, we cannot get cocky – we must continue doing the things we know are effective at taming the virus: wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, and avoid gatherings. We can beat this thing, but we must stay smart.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 261,285

Total Positive – 11,252

Percent Positive – 4.31%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.58%

Patient Hospitalization – 7,804 (-133)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -372

Patients Newly Admitted – 921

Hospital Counties – 57

Number ICU – 1,481 (-35)

Number ICU with Intubation – 995 (-5)

Total Discharges – 132,012 (+847)

Deaths – 158

Total Deaths – 36,079

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 361 0.03% 27% Central New York 180 0.02% 32% Finger Lakes 448 0.04% 37% Long Island 1,366 0.05% 31% Mid-Hudson 899 0.04% 43% Mohawk Valley 191 0.04% 31% New York City 3,679 0.04% 31% North Country 92 0.02% 53% Southern Tier 223 0.04% 44% Western New York 365 0.03% 35% Statewide 7,804 0.04% 34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 250 203 15% Central New York 262 196 28% Finger Lakes 397 286 29% Long Island 870 708 21% Mid-Hudson 691 411 41% Mohawk Valley 127 95 25% New York City 2,611 2,104 21% North Country 58 34 39% Southern Tier 126 76 36% Western New York 544 341 38% Statewide 5,936 4,454 26%

Friday, 261,285 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.31 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 4.11% 3.92% 3.78% Central New York 2.88% 2.82% 2.68% Finger Lakes 3.31% 3.30% 3.22% Long Island 5.65% 5.56% 5.57% Mid-Hudson 5.65% 5.54% 5.31% Mohawk Valley 3.69% 3.63% 3.33% New York City 5.01% 5.08% 5.09% North Country 5.10% 5.36% 5.02% Southern Tier 1.76% 1.68% 1.53% Western New York 4.96% 4.69% 4.53% Statewide 4.72% 4.67% 4.58%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 6.33% 6.67% 7.07% Brooklyn 5.14% 5.37% 5.70% Manhattan 3.12% 3.36% 3.81% Queens 4.96% 5.15% 5.54% Staten Island 4.47% 4.67% 5.27%

Of the 1,460,747 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 19,344 129 Allegany 2,665 13 Broome 13,232 111 Cattaraugus 3,957 29 Cayuga 5,019 19 Chautauqua 6,782 46 Chemung 6,153 11 Chenango 2,214 19 Clinton 2,891 35 Columbia 3,104 29 Cortland 2,911 13 Delaware 1,261 8 Dutchess 19,865 186 Erie 59,339 386 Essex 1,172 12 Franklin 1,671 41 Fulton 2,774 38 Genesee 4,114 14 Greene 2,442 20 Hamilton 250 4 Herkimer 4,326 25 Jefferson 4,187 40 Lewis 1,841 30 Livingston 3,154 27 Madison 3,572 15 Monroe 49,192 216 Montgomery 2,819 36 Nassau 133,357 1,056 Niagara 14,220 112 NYC 622,518 5,350 Oneida 18,766 77 Onondaga 30,697 134 Ontario 5,329 29 Orange 33,246 204 Orleans 2,294 13 Oswego 5,615 33 Otsego 2,079 9 Putnam 7,558 58 Rensselaer 8,264 79 Rockland 35,495 243 Saratoga 10,942 73 Schenectady 10,097 77 Schoharie 1,056 5 Schuyler 824 5 Seneca 1,433 3 St. Lawrence 4,640 48 Steuben 5,195 18 Suffolk 148,164 1,100 Sullivan 4,346 33 Tioga 2,566 21 Tompkins 3,165 28 Ulster 9,064 50 Warren 2,582 28 Washington 2,003 23 Wayne 4,201 18 Westchester 97,223 758 Wyoming 2,574 11 Yates 983 4

Friday, 158 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,079. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: