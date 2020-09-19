Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Saturday announced a new record-high number of test results — 110,444 — were reported to New York State Friday. Yesterday, 0.89% of test results reported to New York State were positive.

“When we first started this journey a few months ago, we only had the capacity to do a few hundred tests per day – we have now reached a new record with over 110,000 tests reported to the State in one day,” Governor Cuomo said. “Despite testing more than most other states, our infection rate remains below one percent. But this pandemic is not over. We must protect our progress, and it’s going to take all of us to keep up our hard work to do so. Everyone must continue to wash their hands, wear their masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 467 (-11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 61
  • Hospital Counties – 31
  • Number ICU – 144 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 76,101 (+65
  • Deaths – 2
  • Total Deaths – 25,425

Of the 110,444 test results reported to New York State Friday, 986, or 0.89%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.0%0.5%0.8%
Central New York1.2%1.6%0.5%
Finger Lakes0.6%0.4%0.5%
Long Island1.1%0.9%1.0%
Mid-Hudson1.4%1.4%1.2%
Mohawk Valley0.6%0.4%0.4%
New York City1.0%0.9%1.1%
North Country0.2%0.4%0.3%
Southern Tier0.4%0.4%0.4%
Western New York1.5%1.2%0.9%

The Governor also confirmed 986 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 449,038 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 449,038 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,00627
Allegany961
Broome1,4599
Cattaraugus2534
Cayuga1961
Chautauqua5361
Chemung32217
Chenango2480
Clinton1540
Columbia5800
Cortland1555
Delaware1301
Dutchess5,0533
Erie10,91744
Essex1581
Franklin640
Fulton3321
Genesee3145
Greene3190
Hamilton151
Herkimer3191
Jefferson1611
Lewis500
Livingston2010
Madison4862
Monroe5,87619
Montgomery2234
Nassau46,154102
Niagara1,7147
NYC239,798492
Oneida2,3734
Onondaga4,20116
Ontario4562
Orange11,79030
Orleans3231
Oswego4246
Otsego3251
Putnam1,5734
Rensselaer8961
Rockland14,80154
Saratoga9905
Schenectady1,3773
Schoharie830
Schuyler370
Seneca1050
St. Lawrence3151
Steuben3442
Suffolk46,01054
Sullivan1,5702
Tioga2220
Tompkins3944
Ulster2,2394
Warren3562
Washington2870
Wayne3093
Westchester37,75537
Wyoming1321
Yates620

Friday, there were two deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,425. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Erie1
Queens1

