Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s infection rate of 0.99 percent marked the 37th straight day that the rate has remained below 1%. 

“Our numbers continue to reflect the work of New Yorkers, who ultimately flattened the curve,” Governor Cuomo said. “For 37 days, our infection rate has remained below one percent, which is incredible when you think back to where we were in the spring. As we head into the fall and flu season ahead, we need everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and above all, stay New York tough.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 464 (-3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 57
  • Hospital Counties – 33
  • Number ICU – 131 (+4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 75,767 (+60)
  • Deaths – 6
  • Total Deaths – 25,390

Of the 72,668 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 725, or 0.99 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.2%1.0%1.0%
Central New York1.3%0.7%2.0%
Finger Lakes1.1%0.9%0.6%
Long Island1.3%1.4%1.2%
Mid-Hudson1.2%0.9%1.2%
Mohawk Valley1.0%0.8%0.4%
New York City0.7%0.7%0.8%
North Country0.2%0.1%0.2%
Southern Tier0.7%0.4%0.4%
Western New York1.5%1.5%2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 725 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 444,365 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 444,365 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,91519
Allegany940
Broome1,4188
Cattaraugus2412
Cayuga1903
Chautauqua5158
Chemung2514
Chenango2450
Clinton1531
Columbia5770
Cortland1289
Delaware1280
Dutchess4,9862
Erie10,63770
Essex1510
Franklin632
Fulton3182
Genesee3070
Greene3181
Hamilton140
Herkimer3131
Jefferson1570
Lewis500
Livingston1962
Madison4780
Monroe5,72715
Montgomery2180
Nassau45,71178
Niagara1,6857
NYC237,802244
Oneida2,3476
Onondaga4,08121
Ontario4394
Orange11,63524
Orleans3210
Oswego38826
Otsego3142
Putnam1,5573
Rensselaer8793
Rockland14,54717
Saratoga9616
Schenectady1,3565
Schoharie781
Schuyler320
Seneca1040
St. Lawrence3040
Steuben3260
Suffolk45,68368
Sullivan1,5534
Tioga2190
Tompkins3816
Ulster2,2183
Warren3480
Washington2841
Wayne3032
Westchester37,53145
Wyoming1280
Yates620

Saturday, there were six deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,390. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Essex1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Suffolk1

