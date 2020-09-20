Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our numbers continue to look good, and our infection rate is again below one percent. Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers who came together and rose to the occasion like no other community,” Governor Cuomo said. “But this pandemic is far from over, and with flu season approaching it’s especially critical we remain vigilant: wash your hands, wear a mask, socially distance, and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 468 (+1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 72
  • Hospital Counties – 31
  • Number ICU – 132 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 76,179 (+78)
  • Deaths – 2
  • Total Deaths – 25,427

Of the 100,355 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 862, or 0.86%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.8%0.5%
Central New York1.6%0.5%1.2%
Finger Lakes0.4%0.5%0.4%
Long Island0.9%1.0%0.9%
Mid-Hudson1.4%1.2%1.0%
Mohawk Valley0.4%0.4%0.4%
New York City0.9%1.1%0.9%
North Country0.4%0.3%0.5%
Southern Tier0.4%0.4%0.4%
Western New York1.2%0.9%1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 862 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 449,900 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 449,900 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,01610
Allegany982
Broome1,4656
Cattaraugus2541
Cayuga1993
Chautauqua5371
Chemung3308
Chenango2480
Clinton1540
Columbia5811
Cortland1594
Delaware1300
Dutchess5,0596
Erie10,99982
Essex1602
Franklin651
Fulton3320
Genesee3140
Greene3190
Hamilton150
Herkimer3212
Jefferson1632
Lewis500
Livingston2010
Madison4871
Monroe5,89418
Montgomery2274
Nassau46,21864
Niagara1,72410
NYC240,196398
Oneida2,3752
Onondaga4,22019
Ontario4615
Orange11,81222
Orleans3230
Oswego44723
Otsego3327
Putnam1,5741
Rensselaer8993
Rockland14,82322
Saratoga9988
Schenectady1,3803
Schoharie830
Schuyler381
Seneca1050
St. Lawrence3183
Steuben3506
Suffolk46,06151
Sullivan1,5711
Tioga2242
Tompkins3973
Ulster2,2423
Warren3604
Washington2870
Wayne3101
Westchester37,80146
Wyoming1320
Yates620

Saturday, there were two deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,427. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Queens1
Suffolk1

