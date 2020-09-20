Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our numbers continue to look good, and our infection rate is again below one percent. Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers who came together and rose to the occasion like no other community,” Governor Cuomo said. “But this pandemic is far from over, and with flu season approaching it’s especially critical we remain vigilant: wash your hands, wear a mask, socially distance, and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 468 (+1)

Patients Newly Admitted – 72

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 132 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (+0)

Total Discharges – 76,179 (+78)

Deaths – 2

Total Deaths – 25,427

Of the 100,355 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 862, or 0.86%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.8% 0.5% Central New York 1.6% 0.5% 1.2% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.5% 0.4% Long Island 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 1.4% 1.2% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% New York City 0.9% 1.1% 0.9% North Country 0.4% 0.3% 0.5% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Western New York 1.2% 0.9% 1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 862 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 449,900 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 449,900 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,016 10 Allegany 98 2 Broome 1,465 6 Cattaraugus 254 1 Cayuga 199 3 Chautauqua 537 1 Chemung 330 8 Chenango 248 0 Clinton 154 0 Columbia 581 1 Cortland 159 4 Delaware 130 0 Dutchess 5,059 6 Erie 10,999 82 Essex 160 2 Franklin 65 1 Fulton 332 0 Genesee 314 0 Greene 319 0 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 321 2 Jefferson 163 2 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 201 0 Madison 487 1 Monroe 5,894 18 Montgomery 227 4 Nassau 46,218 64 Niagara 1,724 10 NYC 240,196 398 Oneida 2,375 2 Onondaga 4,220 19 Ontario 461 5 Orange 11,812 22 Orleans 323 0 Oswego 447 23 Otsego 332 7 Putnam 1,574 1 Rensselaer 899 3 Rockland 14,823 22 Saratoga 998 8 Schenectady 1,380 3 Schoharie 83 0 Schuyler 38 1 Seneca 105 0 St. Lawrence 318 3 Steuben 350 6 Suffolk 46,061 51 Sullivan 1,571 1 Tioga 224 2 Tompkins 397 3 Ulster 2,242 3 Warren 360 4 Washington 287 0 Wayne 310 1 Westchester 37,801 46 Wyoming 132 0 Yates 62 0

Saturday, there were two deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,427. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: